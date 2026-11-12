4 Marvel Superheroes That Would Probably Agree With Doom in Avengers 5, Even If They Don’t Want to Admit It

So far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, trying to course-correct so often only makes things worse. In order to stop Thanos, the heroes in Avengers: Endgame end up creating splinter timelines. From these timelines spawned incursions, leading Loki to show up at Steve Rogers’ door, warning him. Deadpool & Wolverine showed fans the volatility of universes and how, without anchor beings, they can implode on themselves.

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So, Doctor Doom’s supposed plan in Avengers: Doomsday sounds like it can only go wrong. Yes, breaking the multiverse to get your way — i.e., going back in time to get a second chance with the one who got away, looking at you, Steve Rogers — is very dangerous. It makes sense to go after those “living stolen lives”. Yet, it’s hardly likely that Doom’s plan will fix the universe. It’s more likely to break it.

Still, given the current state of the MCU, Doom is likely not alone in his thinking. Certain superheroes may not want to admit it, but they’d be willing to mess with time too, if it came down to it, and if they were certain it would save the universe.

4. Peter Parker

Spider-Man: No Way Home taught Peter Parker an important lesson about messing with the universe — it always has consequences. Parker enlisted Dr. Strange’s help in getting the world to forget Spider-Man’s secret identity, following Mysterio’s outing him to the world. Supposedly, the spell would’ve gone fine if Parker hadn’t tried changing it so that his loved ones would still remember. Either way, the spell backfires, sending the multiverse into chaos as Spider-Man villains from other worlds enter the MCU to attack Peter Parker. Ultimately, a sacrifice must be made, and not only does Spider-Man’s secret identity get forgotten, but so do all memories of Peter Parker.

Brand New Day showed Parker living with the consequences of his actions. He recommitted to being a superhero, and despite promising MJ before the new spell took hold, he wasn’t going to tell her — she only found out because he left the letter lying around. Ultimately, Spider-Man would be the first to say that if certain people’s actions are destroying the universe, there has to be a way to get them undone. Of course, he’ll advocate for a less violent approach than what Doom’s shown so far, but ultimately he’ll agree with the rationale, if not the methods.

3. Charles Xavier

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Charles Xavier, above all, loves presenting himself as a pacifist. His dream is mutant-human coexistence, and he frequently decries Magneto’s violent methods. But beneath that, Xavier is more occupied with how things look than how they are. A rare bright spot of Dark Phoenix was its portrayal of Xavier’s superficiality — his obsession with public appearance and how he was more than willing to send mutants into more and more danger to increase his own personal favor with Washington.

Thus, Xavier is the type of hero who won’t like to think that he agrees with Doom. It’s one thing to advocate for fixing the timeline when mutants are almost extinct from sentinels. It’s another when universes are imploding because people are “living stolen lives” — lives that aren’t spent prosecuting mutant kind but rather just people having families. Xavier certainly wouldn’t admit to seeing logic in Doom’s plan, not to his students, and not to Magneto. But Xavier would.

2. Beast

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As a character, Beast has been known to do his own morally questionable time shenanigans to get the results he wants. Depending on what era of the character audiences are dealing with, the more questionable Beast is. It’s unlikely we’re dealing with a Beast willing to risk tearing time apart to prove a point, but given the poor state of the Xavier Mansion in the trailer, it won’t be a stretch to find a more desperate version of the character.

Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, primarily from X3: The Last Stand, wasn’t an active X-Men member, but rather worked in the U.S. Cabinet as the Secretary of Mutant Affairs. He advocated for mutants, sure, but was working very much in the realm of respectability. For a character like Beast, often the ends justify the means.

Before trailers came out, the last time audiences saw Grammer’s Beast was in a post-credit scene of The Marvels. There, he was serving in what appeared to be the lab/hospital of the X-Mansion and tending to Monica Rambeau, confused by her new surroundings and her suddenly undead mother. Beast is pragmatic in the scene, but given that he doesn’t know all the information there, it’s more than likely he could go for a more drastic measure once aware of the severity.

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1. Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova is another MCU character whose arc has been tied to making the hard choices. She’s concerned with big potatoes, the fate of the universe, and is not one of the people “living stolen lives”. After the events of Hawkeye, Yelena Belova managed to move past her grief for her sister and her strong belief that it should’ve been Clint Barton who died, not Natasha Romanov.

Still, the MCU’s first Black Widow died for something — it was her death that achieved the soul stone needed to stop Thanos. There was no big achievement gained when Steve Rogers stayed back in the past. He got a happy ending while Yelena’s sister was denied it. Possibly, finding out the truth about Steve Rogers could very well reignite righteous fury in Yelena.

More than that, the newly minted Black Widow would want to carry on her sister’s legacy and work towards saving the universe. If the only way to fix the timeline is to target those “living stolen lives”, she’s either going to be there for it or find an alternative.

Disagree with our picks? Wanna argue for a hero we left off? Let us know in the comments below!