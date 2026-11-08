5 Essential Episodes of Marvel’s Loki to Re-Watch Before Avengers: Doomsday, Including His Biggest MCU Change

There is a ton of excitement surrounding the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, with a lot of it centering on the return of some of the biggest MCU characters. One of the most notable returns will be that of Loki, who has gone through an incredible journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has gone from angry little brother to full-fledged villain to a trickster worthy of redemption, only to die at the hands of Thanos. Then, an alternate version of him became the focal point of Loki and earned an even better redemption arc, which is almost unheard of.

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On top of turning its titular character into a true hero, the Loki series is also one of the best MCU shows to date. The series introduced us to important concepts like the Time Variance Authority, branching realities, the Sacred Timeline, and more, while also turning Loki into one of the most important characters in the franchise. He will clearly play a big role in the multiversal story of Avengers: Doomsday and to get prepared for that film, there are some tremendous episodes of Loki you should rewatch. These installments help set the stage for Loki’s upcoming appearance and establish concepts that may come into play there.

5) “Glorious Purpose” – Season 1, Episode 1

It makes sense to start at the beginning with Loki. “Glorious Purpose” is the premiere episode of the series and picks up with Loki stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. He lands in the Gobi Desert and is immediately apprehended by the Time Variance Authority. This introduces us to that group and we learn how they defend the Sacred Timeline. This episode also takes a look back at Loki’s history, starting his redemption story.

“Glorious Purpose” also sets up several other notable things within the TVA. It explains a bit about branched timelines and variants, which feel like they will play a part in Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, one of the added scenes in the Avengers: Endgame rerelease involved the TVA, including Mobius, who also debuts in this episode, dealing with incursions that cause various timelines and the multiverse to begin collapsing.

4) “For All Time. Always” – Season 1, Episode 6

Honestly, Loki is such a great show that it’s worth watching every episode of each season again before Avengers: Doomsday. The Season 1 finale, “For All Time. Always”, sees Loki and Sylvie reach their destination at the Citadel at the End of Time. There, they meet He Who Remains, a Kang variant who was meant to be the first look at the MCU’s next big bad in a post-Thanos world.

Obviously, Jonathan Majors’ arrest and the lackluster reception to aspects of the character caused the MCU to pivot to Dr. Doom, but there’s still a lot in this episode that’s important to check out. It reveals the truth about the Sacred Timeline and explains how one being can impact the multiverse and timeline the way that Doom clearly will in Avengers: Doomsday. A decision made by Sylvie also impacts the rest of the show and helps set Loki on the proper course before Season 2.

3) “Ouroboros” – Season 2, Episode 1

(L-R): Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Owen Wilson as Mobius, and Eugene Cordero as Casey in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

Fans waited over two years for Loki Season 2 and “Ouroboros” made sure the return was with a bang. This episode really showcases what time-slipping is and it will be interesting to see if something like that comes up at any point in the future of the MCU. This installment also introduces the titular Ouroboros, played by Ke Huy Quan, who shows up in the added post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore where the TVA deals with the multiverse collapsing.

This episode continued to add to the lore by diving into the Temporal Loom, how it works, and how Ouroboros might be able to help with it. Watching Loki do everything he can to try and fix his time-slipping so that he can help deal with the He Who Remains of it all rather than for his own personal gain showed just how much he had grown over the course of Season 1 and laid the foundation for the big sacrifice he makes at the end of the series.

2) “Science/Fiction” – Season 2, Episode 5

The penultimate episode of Loki Season 2 actually goes perfectly with the finale and works well as one long installment. On its own, “Science/Fiction” is still a hugely important episode that brings back time-slipping and truly utilizes time travel to its benefit. We watch as Loki does everything in his power, including bringing together his fellow characters from different points in time, to solve the problems they’re facing.

This episode goes a long way to again show off just how much of a hero Loki has grown into. It also shows that he’s still insecure and scared to be alone, which Sylvie calls him out on. It’s crucial to Loki’s overall growth that this happens because he didn’t want to lose the bonds he had forged, but ultimately accepts that he must in the next episode. Seeing that kind of character development is what makes Loki such a great piece of the MCU.

1) “Glorious Purpose” – Season 2, Episode 6

The series finale of Loki shares its title with the Season 1 premiere, “Glorious Purpose“. This is the most important hour of the series to watch before Avengers: Doomsday as it establishes where Loki is heading into the film and explains why he’ll be a centerpiece of the story. Loki spends centuries in the past learning everything he can about the science behind the Throughput Multiplier, showing his dedication. Even so, it isn’t enough.

Instead, Loki steps up to make a huge sacrifice. He breaks the Temporal Loom and uses his magic to rejuvenate the dying timelines. He rearranges them into a tree-like structure and holds them together, sacrificing any time he’d get with his friends to oversee the timelines and allowing billions to live. It was one of the most heroic things ever done in the MCU and it’s why Loki will play such a key part in Avengers: Doomsday, given how it’ll involve timelines and the multiverse.

Which episode of Loki is your favorite to check out ahead of Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!