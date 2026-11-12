5 1990s Horror Movies With Twists So Good We Wish We Could Forget Them

One of the best things about horror movies is when they deliver a truly shocking plot twist. There are obviously more important things to make a horror film great, whether it’s genuine scares, an eerie atmosphere, some brutal killings, or a seemingly unstoppable monster, but a plot twist can change everything. More often than not, the best cases of this end up being the most memorable element of a movie and make it even better. A stunning plot twist that works can turn a great horror film into something legendary that people end up remembering for decades to come.

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That is a good reason why some of the best plot twists in history, regardless of genre, came during the ’90s and are still remembered fondly today. Everyone recalls finding out the truth about Tyler Durden in Fight Club, the reveal of Keyser Söze in The Usual Suspects, and the fact that Andy Dufresne escapes prison in The Shawshank Redemption. Those moments made those movies timeless, which is just what the best plot twists have done for these horror projects from the ’90s. It’s not possible but we wish we could somehow watch these movies again without knowing the twists, because it would make for an incredible experience.

5) Scream 2

The original Scream helped set the standard for plot twists in horror during the back half of the ’90s, right from the unexpected opening scene. A sequel one year later had alot to live up to but 1997’s Scream 2 was up to the challenge. The slasher doubles as a whodunit mystery, and after knowing the twist in the original, fans were looking for all sorts of clues about who was behind the killings this time around.

Wes Craven managed to deliver another stunning twist with this reveal. Learning that Mickey was a killer was good, though it wasn’t exactly a complete shock. The true twist came when Debbie Salt is shown as the accomplice. We all believed she was just a local journalist but the fact that she’s actually Billy Loomis’ mother looking for revenge on Sidney is the kind of twist that legitimately surprises you, makes sense, and actually improves the overall movie.

4) The Devil’s Advocate

The Devil’s Advocate is a different kind of horror movie. Rather than showcasing monsters, gruesome scenes, or anything like that, it’s more of a slow-burn horror blended with a supernatural thriller. The 1997 movie follows a gifted lawyer who gets invited to work at a prestigious firm, only to learn that his new boss has something sinister planned. You never quite know what’s really going on or what the master plan is until the big twist arrives.

As the protagonist’s wife starts having haunting visions, the movie gets more chilling. It comes as a surprise when the boss is revealed to actually be Satan himself. The title of the film could be seen as a giveaway, but the movie didn’t seem like it was going down that route. This twist changes the tone of the entire story and turns the rest of the film into something totally different. It does this so seamlessly that you barely even register how much of a shift it is.

3) Jacob’s Ladder

At the time of its release, Jacob’s Ladder was something of a mixed bag. Critics and casual moviegoers weren’t all that sure what to make of it, especially when it comes to the big twist ending. However, if you want proof that it works, you can point to how the 1990 film has become a cult classic over the past three decades. The story centers on the titular Jacob, an American infantryman who experiences bizarre hallucinations after his time in Vietnam.

The hallucinations are as harrowing as you’ll find in almost any movie from the ’90s. However, it becomes more unsettling when you learn that Jacob was mortally wounded on the battlefield and never made it out of Vietnam. The things we’d seen were all in his head as he lay dying and was part of an experiment. Endings where everything was just a dream don’t typically work, but here, it makes the story even more horrific as the film ends with Jacob dying.

2) Scream

As good as the twist about the killers in Scream 2 was, it’s tough to top what the original pulled off in 1996. Slasher movies had gone by the wayside and we often knew who committed the murders in those. In Scream, it was all about figuring out who was behind it. The film had seemingly exonerated Billy Loomis several times, only to ultimately reveal that he was indeed a killer. That alone is a strong twist, but Scream wasn’t done there.

Billy had an accomplice (a recurring theme in the sequels outside of one) and it was Stu Macher, the eccentric and somewhat unhinged member of the friend group. Nobody expected a second killer, which truly stunned the audience. Every other element of this reveal, from the motive to their grand plan to Billy and Stu stabbing each other, was also both shocking and incredibly well thought out, as was the resolution and their defeat.

1) The Sixth Sense

If there is one movie from the ’90s that is most synonymous with a remarkable plot twist, it’s The Sixth Sense. In fact, the twist is so great that it helped make director M. Night Shyamalan the go-to filmmaker for that kind of ending, though none of his other attempts ever hit quite like this one. The movie follows a child psychologist named Malcolm as he works with a patient who claims that he can see and speak with the dead.

The 1999 film ultimately reveals that Malcolm is actually a ghost who speaks with the child. The opening scene shows him getting shot, but the truth is that he didn’t survive it. The twist sounds unbelievable, but when you go back and watch the film a second time, you notice that Malcolm never truly interacts with anyone other than the child and they even explain that sometimes ghosts don’t even realize they’re dead. It’s all perfectly done and the experience of learning that for the first time is unmatched.

Which plot twist from a ’90s horror film do you wish you could see for the first time again? Let us know in the comments.