Every era has movies they grew up with that they watched over and over, only to later realize that they aren’t quite as good as they thought. These films are still sure to have a special place in the hearts of those who grew up with them, even if they’re pretty unwatchable today. Millennials and Gen X kids certainly have theirs, especially since things like technology have improved over the years, making it so that plenty of those movies haven’t aged well. However, it’s interesting to see this happen to Gen Z, since the films they grew up with were only released about a decade or so ago.

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That doesn’t give them a lot of time to age poorly or to become unwatchable, yet it still happens. The best place to find movies like this is in the sci-fi genre. The 2010s were riddled with attempts to bring popular young adult fiction or sequels in major franchises to the big screen. These films were hits at the box office or when rented by Gen Z, yet we can look back at them and realize that they weren’t totally worth watching as often as people did. Trying to watch them again today opens your eyes to their many problems.

5) Divergent

Everywhere you looked in the 2010s, a new sci-fi young adult novel series was being adapted into a movie. The Hunger Games was the most successful, while the likes of The Maze Runner performed less favorably, yet still did well. Divergent felt like it could be the second biggest attempt at this, set in a dystopian world where people are divided into factions based on human virtues. The story follows Beatrice (Shailene Woodley), a Divergent who doesn’t fit into any faction and ultimately helps uncover the truth about the world around her.

The books are wildly popular and the 2014 film grossed nearly $300 million. However, as much as many teens may have gotten hooked on the series, the film received lackluster reviews for feeling overly generic and predictable. Despite a talented cast, Divergent isn’t great to rewatch like some other YA adaptations, and the sequels are significantly worse, causing the franchise to get canceled before it put out the final installment.

4) Pixels

Pixels is exactly the kind of sci-fi movie that so many Gen Z kids grew up with. Released in 2015, the Chris Columbus film spoke to many young people. It was a sci-fi comedy that saw aliens misinterpret footage of classic arcade games as a declaration of war, causing them to attack Earth with recreations from those games. That puts the best video game players on the front lines to combat them.

The always popular Adam Sandler led the way in a film that was a blast upon release, especially for younger viewers. However, it isn’t the kind of thing that holds up particularly well. The jokes are too immature to work today and it certainly feels like it earned that poor 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Teens can see the PG-13 today and have a good time, but it’s not one of those movies that is as fun once you’re older.

3) Sharknado

It might sound odd to anyone who didn’t experience it, but there was a time when Sharknado was one of the biggest pop culture talking points around. Released in 2013 straight to the Syfy network, the sci-fi comedy movie plays to its title, as a waterspout bursts and lifts sharks from the ocean, launching them throughout Los Angeles. The movie wears its goofiness on its sleeve and developed a cult following that ultimately led to several sequels over the years.

The over-the-top premise and theatrics are what made the film such a hit. That said, it’s the kind of wacky thing that you can have fun with the first time around, yet not quite as well upon rewatches. Sharknado feels like the kind of cultural hit that you had to experience as it happened. Once you know what happens, the fun wears off. If anyone attempted to get into them today, it likely wouldn’t work nearly as well.

2) Battleship

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Hollywood saw the box office success of things like Transformers and decided it needed to try and bring more Hasbro toys to the big screen. Unfortunately, this was a mistake because a lot of them don’t translate all that well. One failed attempt was Battleship, based on the board game of the same name. The game has a basic setup of two people trying to sink each other’s ships, which doesn’t translate to something interesting in a movie format.

2012’s Battleship loaded things up with a notable director in Peter Berg and a great cast featuring Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna, Alexander Skarsgård, and more. There are likely plenty of Gen Z kids who had a blast watching this because of the loud explosions, recognizable faces, and action set pieces. Alas, the story is paper-thin, the performances aren’t great, and films that are basically all noise don’t exactly work when you watch them back at an older age.

1) Transformers: Age of Extinction

By the time 2014 rolled around, the Transformers franchise was a proven box office hit. The previous entry, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, even crossed $1 billion worldwide. It makes sense that millions grew up with Transformers: Age of Extinction, which also surpassed $1 billion. However, this was a soft reboot that brought in new human characters and never quite hit the same way that the 2007 and 2011 installments did.

When looking back at all the Transformers movies, the two starring Mark Wahlberg have a strong argument for ranking near the bottom. Transformers: Age of Extinction is something that probably got viewed a lot by younger audiences during the 2010s, but now that they’re older, they can see just how lackluster almost every element is. It’s mindless action and while that has its place, there are far better options out there if that’s what you’re looking for, from the 2010s and even from this franchise alone.

Are there other sci-fi movies from the 2010s that you think fit this topic? Let us know in the comments!