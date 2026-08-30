5 Actors Who Almost Played Neo In The Matrix Before Keanu Reeves, & One Actually Turned It Down To Make a Flop

The Matrix hit theaters in March 1999 and immediately rewired what audiences expected from big-budget science fiction. Written and directed by the Wachowskis, the film paired a paranoid premise about a simulated reality with bullet-time set pieces that reshaped how action sequences were shot for the next decade. Surprisingly, Warner Bros. handed the project to two filmmakers whose entire directing résumé consisted of the low-budget thriller Bound, but the gamble paid off with hundreds of millions in worldwide grosses and a clean sweep of the technical Oscars the following year. The film also turned Keanu Reeves‘ Neo into a pop culture icon, with his image being so recognizable that it’s difficult to imagine another casting choice.

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Long before Reeves ever put on the black trench coat, the search for Neo ran through some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Producer interviews, studio retrospectives, and the actors’ own retellings over the years have confirmed a casting process that stretched across multiple names, several of whom said yes before changing their minds.

5) Nicolas Cage

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Nicolas Cage was the very first actor the Wachowskis and Warner Bros. approached about playing Neo, well before the script made its way to anyone else. By the late 1990s, Cage was coming off an Academy Award win for Leaving Las Vegas and a run of action hits including The Rock and Con Air, making him a logical choice to anchor an expensive project from unproven directors. Cage passed on the opportunity to become the One, and Warner Bros. didn’t get the safety net it wanted.

Speaking to MTV in 2007 and again in later interviews, Cage explained that The Matrix required extended stretches abroad, in Australia, at a point when he was unwilling to be away from his son Weston for that long. He reaffirmed the decision decades later, telling People in 2022 that no version of him would have chosen career over family, regardless of what either franchise became. Cage has said he does not regret the choice, and given how he continues to have one of the broadest Hollywood careers, he has no reason to.

4) Sandra Bullock

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Sandra Bullock’s brush with Neo came at what producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura later admitted to The Wrap was a point of desperation. After several male stars passed on the role, the production floated an unusual idea to Bullock, who had appeared alongside Reeves in Speed a few years earlier, offering to rewrite Neo as a woman specifically for her. Di Bonaventura and producer Joel Silver had a personal relationship with Bullock dating back to Demolition Man, and the pitch was informal enough that they simply sent her the script to gauge interest before committing to the gender change.

Bullock read it and passed, with di Bonaventura later saying the project simply was not something that appealed to her at that point in her career. The idea of a gender-bent Neo never advanced beyond that initial outreach. Bullock was also considered separately for Trinity, the role that ultimately went to Carrie-Anne Moss. She told Today in 2009 (via IndieWire) that stepping away from the role was the right decision, as Moss was fundamental to The Matrix‘s success.

3) Leonardo DiCaprio

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Leonardo DiCaprio entered the Neo conversation at the height of his post-Titanic fame, and for a moment, he was actually attached to the role. According to di Bonaventura, DiCaprio said yes and sat through meetings with the producer and the Wachowskis before reversing course, telling them he could not commit to another visual-effects-heavy production immediately after the grueling Titanic shoot.

DiCaprio went on to star in The Beach instead, a film he has since acknowledged did not live up to the opportunity he passed up. The pattern repeated a few years later when DiCaprio also turned down Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels for similar reasons, avoiding effects-driven blockbusters for the better part of a decade before finally headlining one with Christopher Nolan’s Inception in 2010.

2) Brad Pitt

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Brad Pitt was the first major star to formally accept the role of Neo, according to di Bonaventura. Still, once things began to unfold, Pitt walked back from the role, forcing the production to take a step back and look for a replacement. Pitt had just wrapped the overseas shoot for Seven Years in Tibet and, by his own account and the producer’s, was simply too exhausted to take on another demanding lead role right away. At the time, the project was still being pitched to him as a single film rather than the trilogy it eventually became, but the commitment felt too significant anyway.

Pitt confirmed the story publicly in 2020 while accepting an award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, calling it the one role he would name when pressed about parts he had turned down, and adding that he never felt it was meant to be his in the first place. Less than six months after The Matrix opened, he starred as Tyler Durden in David Fincher’s Fight Club, a role that became just as his as Neo eventually became Reeves’s, giving 1999 two era-defining performances.

1) Will Smith

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Will Smith was another major star to turn down Neo, and by his own admission decades later, the decision came down to a single confusing pitch meeting. In a 2019 YouTube video explaining the choice, Smith recalled that the Wachowskis, then unknown in the industry, walked him through the concept almost entirely in terms of visual technique, describing a shot that would spin 360 degrees around a character suspended in midair rather than laying out the plot or his character’s arc. Smith could not picture what film they were actually making and walked away from the project.

He instead committed to Wild Wild West, a steampunk Western co-starring Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh that Warner Bros. released on June 30, 1999, just months after The Matrix hit theaters. Built on a reported $170 million budget, the film opened well over the Fourth of July weekend before collapsing at the box office, finishing its run with roughly $222 million worldwide against a budget that made it one of the most expensive productions of its era. Wild Wild West then went on to sweep that year’s Razzie Awards, winning five of its eight nominations. Smith has been candid about the outcome ever since, while maintaining that Reeves was the right choice all along.