5 Excellent Harrison Ford Performances Outside of Han Solo, Like His ’80s Thriller Masterpiece

Harrison Ford has acted in more roles than we can easily name off the top of our heads, but is often remembered only as the space-faring scoundrel who navigated the Kessel Run in under twelve parsecs. There’s much more to his career beyond a galaxy far, far away, and it’s worth exploring them to understand how this rugged and wry performer became part of so many other legendary movies, and why he is such an icon in the industry.

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Hardcore movie buffs and Ford fans may be familiar with some or even all of these, but if your knowledge of this Chicago-born actor is limited to Star Wars, then we’ve got a few surprsises for you. And no – we aren’t including Indiana Jones on this list as one of those flicks you should see. That would be too easy, and you already know everything about that fedora-wearing adventurer. Let’s drop the blaster (along with the whip) and take a look at a few of the other roles that made Harrison Ford a household name.

5) The Fugitive

Most of the entries on this list feature Ford as the heroic action hero, but The Fugitive turned him into a man on the run. This cat-and-mouse game between wrongfully accused Dr. Richard Kimble and a U.S. Marshal played by Tommy Lee Jones takes twists and turns as its mystery unfurls across an escape from a prison bus, a dive down a dam, and ultimately into a conspiracy from a pharmaceutical company. There’s a lot to unpack, but Ford drives the film forward and is believable as a doctor who will go to the ends of the earth to not only clear his name, but avenge his wife.

Roger Ebert gave high praise to Ford in his 1993 review, writing “Ford is once again the great modern movie everyman: dogged, determined, brave and not not demonstrative. As an actor, nothing he does seems merely for show, and in the face of this melodramatic material he deliberately plays down, lays low, gets on with business instead of trying to exploit the drama in meaningless acting flourishes.” While there are high spots of physicality, the crux of the movie is Ford’s emotional and intellectual persona. By this time, we had seen him play smart adventurous people, but this time he was not a man who could whip his problems away and had to flee dangerous circumstances while heading into others.

4) Patriot Games

Taking over the role of Jack Ryan from Alec Baldwin last seen in The Hunt for Red October, Ford commands the screen throughout this Tom Clancy film adaptation. It’s a fairly safe role for what Hollywood typically cast Ford as, but that’s not a bad thing at all. This is the type of performance audiences love to see from him, an action-packed espionage story that finds our reluctant protagonist pulled away from retirement to protect himself and his family. There’s some fun set pieces and a very exciting final fight that allows Ford and his fellow cast members to really shine.

Patriot Games was followed by Clear and Present Danger, giving fans another chance to enjoy Ford in this role. There’s a great debate over which of these two films is better, and it’s hard to really choose one. Both are quite different from each other in scope and story, but these are the kind of characters that Ford is best at playing. Hard-edged, ready to hang up his holster to live a life of peace, yet somehow always pulled back into the fray. This feels like the kind of stuff Michael Bay would do (minus transforming robots), yet somehow those two have yet to work on a film together. If you’re a fan of this particular genre, any of Ford’s times stepping into the shoes of Jack Ryan will keep you very entertained.

3) Air Force One

Before there was President Curtis, there was James Marshall. Harrison Ford always seems so serious in nearly ever role he does, and that resolve is what earned him the part of the President in Air Force One. If you’re looking for a realistic tale of pencil-pushing bureaucracy and negotiating with terrorists, you might be reading the wrong listicle. Ford isn’t just the President of the United States – he’s also a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force and a Medal of Honor recipient who isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty.

We can’t talk about Air Force One and not mention Gary Oldman as our evil Russian terrorist who never has a bad scene ever in this movie, Glenn Close manifesting as a woman vice president decades before the United States had one, and William H. Macy just being plain awesome. There are plenty of other notable 1990’s character actors who pop up in the movie, as well as the incomparable Dean Stockwell. It’s not just a great movie but a Who’s Who of performers having a fun day at the office.

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This is Ford at his best in a role he is super comfortable playing. We don’t get action movies like these anymore, filled with over the top bad guys and one liners, and Air Force One is the peak of this genre. After all, it gave us one of the best quips in cinematic history delivered in that signature way that only Ford can say – “Get off my plane!”

2) Blade Runner

Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner was misunderstood when it first hit theaters in 1982. Its plodding pace, genre-bending sci-fi noir elements and focus on mortality and humanity through technology were a lot to handle. The film aged like a fine wine and is better appreciated now than it was over forty years ago, filled with many stellar performances. Ford’s role as the replicant-hunting Deckard is akin to the classic gumshoe from the 1940’s like Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe. He feels very out of place in this dystopian cyberpunk setting, and yet also perfectly at home and timeless.

Deckard is as hard-boiled as they come, but he isn’t invulnerable and never feels that way. He barely makes it out alive in the film’s climax, overmatched by Rutger Hauer (who also delivers an unforgettable performance as Roy Batty). If Air Force One and Patriot Games were pure action hero thrillers, Blade Runner is the opposite. There’s gunshots and fist fights, but Deckard is sifting through deep themes of identity in a world where nothing is what it seems. Ford gives the Phillip K. Dick story the respect it deserves, acting an understated but deeply nuanced portrayal of a character that could feel like a trope or homage to a fossilized genre, but instead is a complex character that is looking for answers beyond where to look for some runaway replicants.

1) Witness

The award for unlikeliest role for Harrison Ford to play goes to… Witness, where he plays John Book, a Philadelphia police detective forced to hide in an Amish community to escape corruption on the force and a drug kingpin. If that sounds like a lot, it is – but what a ride it turns out to be! The premise for the film removes Ford from things that audiences expect from him, instead providing a fish out of water story alongside the action. Even the romance feels more interesting and genuine, yet still fits in with that Ford grouch and grit we are accustomed to.

Witness is considered one of Ford’s best dramatic roles, and it’s easy to see why. This is a perfect role for him that showcases so much of what he can do, allowing Ford to do many things later gigs wouldn’t offer as much. This is an opportunity for viewers to see how much range this icon has, coming from an authentic place that feels natural and real as opposed to some of the other movies that graced this list. It’s Harrison Ford like you’ve possibly never seen before, and is well worth the watch to see why this man deserves his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What’s your favorite Harrison Ford role that isn’t Han Solo or Indiana Jones? Let us know in the comments below.