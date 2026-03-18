5 Great Batman Gadgets That Have Never Been Used in the DC Movies

Bruce Wayne doesn’t have any superpowers, so he needs to rely on a few things to keep Gotham safe. One is his brain, which is an impressive one. Two is his inherent ability to play detective. Three, there’s his money. And, by extension, his gadgets. The live-action movies have touched on his brains and proclivity for sleuthing, but even more so they’ve shown him use gadgets. Most of them have featured different iteratons of the Batarang, the Ultrasonic Bat Beacon was in Batman Returns and Batman Begins, he dropped smoke bombs in the 1989 movie and Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, and so on.

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As the most recent film, The Batman, showed, the movies still haven’t gone through all the gadgets found in the comics and modern Arkham video games. Specifically, it showed Batman use a variation of his Webbed Wings. What other gadgets have yet to find their way to the big screen? Let’s find out.

5) Line Launcher

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We’ve seen the Grapple Gun before. It’s the little pistol that fires up a wire with a metal piece on the end that wraps around, say, a pillar and helps Batman not fall to his death. For instance, it was useful when he was saving Chase Meridian and Robin in Batman Forever.

The line launcher, from Batman: Arkham Asylum and its sequels, is basically the horizontal version of the Grapple Gun. Batman can be on one building, fire it to the roof of another, and sneak along it, keeping his eye on the gangsters carrying out drug deals below. It wouldn’t be the first time a Batman movie has shown him peering down on criminal activity, but it would be the first time he jumped down from a taut rope to stop it. There was the Zip-Line Grapple in Batman Returns, but that’s a similar, though not exactly the same, device.

4) Monster Teeth

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The Monster Teeth were a tool at Batman’s disposal in Batman: Year 100. Like with his shadow, it serves to instill fear in Gotham’s criminal populace.

The Batman kicks off with shots of criminals in the city looking into dark alleys fearing they’re about to get busted by the Bat, so it’s clear Robert Pattinson’s take on the character has and will continue to use the power of fear. Why not have him pop in some of these ugly chompers?

3) Flash-Bombs

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Plenty of movies have featured the usage of flashbang grenades. The explosion always goes the same: an irritating flash and some ringing in the viewer’s ears.

But, while he has used his Flash-Bombs in the comics, Batman has not used them in a motion picture. Instead, he tends to use smoke bombs, but even that is rarer than one might think. The Batman is grounded in realism, and flashbangs exist in our reality, so never say never to him tossing a Flash-Bomb in the sequel.

2) Cryptographic Sequencer

image courtesy of warner bros. interactive entertainment

We’ve seen Batman monitor the conversations of evildoers before. For instance, in The Dark Knight, he has a surveillance system that turns Gotham residents’ cell phones into sonar transmitters.

Even still, the Cryptographic Sequencer, from the Batman: Arkham games, would be new. It would fit in a movie, too. On top of serving as a surveillance device, it’s also useful for hacking. Batman can’t always have access to every building he needs to get into. Perhaps The Batman‘s sequel can have the villain’s fortress or hangout be guarded not by thugs but rather by seemingly impenetrable sealed doors with digital screens nearby. Maybe said fortress or hangout is guarded by turrets, and the Cryptographic Sequencer can disarm them.

1) Blowgun

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In the early days of the comics, Batman actually had a pistol. He rarely used it as a weapon, but it was still a pistol and that, of course, went away as the character was shifted towards not being a gun user. But his Blowgun should still be fair game.

The Blowgun was a Frank Miller addition, and as movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice have shown, the live action works often look to miller for inspiration. It’s a bit of a quaint device, but it would work to have Batman sneak into a skyscraper loaded with thugs and incapacitate them one by one with a Blowgun shooting out syringes filled with a sedative.

Which gadget would you like to see Batman use in a movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!