5 Sci-Fi Movies Where the Villains Actually Win (#2 Is An Underrated Dystopian Classic)

The sci-fi genre is one of the broadest and most versatile in modern cinema, and that means its stories don’t always end predictably with the hero emerging triumphant. Science fiction has given us some of the most iconic narratives in human history, with the speculative nature of the genre giving way to many memorable and thought-provoking ideas. Many of the best sci-fi movies are those that offer the most innovative and subversive stories, not just keeping the audience on the edge of their seat, but making them think a little, too. In this, many sci-fi movies have opted to take the less obvious option when it comes to endings, unexpectedly having the hero fail at the last minute.

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Over the years, we as fans have seen some iconic sci-fi villains actually beating the heroes. This often makes for a pretty bleak ending, as the protagonist we’ve spent an entire movie rooting for ultimately fails in their task, but it’s usually a creative choice that lends the narrative additional weight. As devastating as some of these endings were, the following sci-fi movies all actually let the villain win, giving us shocking or tragic conclusions to their respective stories.

5) Watchmen (2009)

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Zack Snyder’s 2009 adaptation of the legendary comic book Watchmen is an incredible piece of superhero movie history, taking sci-fi ideas and weaving a fascinating tale about an alternate history in which superheroes exist. As well as being a great superhero movie, the sci-fi story sees the vigilante Rorschach investigating the murder of a fellow former hero. This leads him to uncover a sinister plot to cause a huge and devastating attack on New York, all in the name of preventing a nuclear war. The former hero Ozymandias, the smartest man in the world, is revealed as the villain, but when Rorschach confronts him, he finds he’s too late. While Ozymandias’ plan was for the greater good, his villainy stems from the massive loss of life caused by his scheme. Ultimately, the villain won, even if it technically was for the best in the end. It’s a bleak prospect, but Watchmen highlights that sometimes the forces for good actually do need to lose.

4) The Thing (1982)

While there may be many iconic John Carpenter movies, few are as culturally impactful as 1982’s The Thing. An atmospheric piece of sci-fi horror, The Thing‘s story of a group of researchers in an isolated Antarctic base being besieged by a sinister shapeshifting alien creature has become a cinematic classic. The pervasive sense of paranoia as the crew is slowly killed off one by one is unparalleled, and even after what feels like the final confrontation with the Thing, the hero, MacReady, is unsure if he has stopped it. The movie famously ends with the only two survivors, MacReady and Childs, unable to trust one another, and instead resigning themselves to freezing to death. The inherent distrust of each other proves that the Thing has won, because at the very least, there were no survivors of its attack once the pair freeze, but the odds are that some piece of it has survived to hibernate in the ice. The movie’s famously ambiguous ending leaves many questions unanswered, but one thing is clear: the villain emerged victorious.

3) Life (2017)

2017’s Life might be widely dismissed as derivative, combining ideas from The Thing and Alien into a single, claustrophobic sci-fi horror movie. However, the movie packs plenty of scares into its star-studded story, as it follows a crew of astronauts who discover the first alien form in human history. After naming it Calvin, they realize that it is, in fact, hostile and has the potential to rapidly evolve. Most of Life‘s story is dedicated to the crew attempting to survive Calvin’s increasingly dangerous attacks, and it ends with a slightly cliched rug pull that sees Calvin manage to reach Earth via an escape pod that the crew had hoped to jettison into deep space. With the movie’s final moments confirming that Calvin managed to reach Earth, Life establishes that its heroes were unable to protect humanity from the extraterrestrial being, effectively allowing the villain to win. Though it doesn’t show the death and destruction that inevitably follow, Calvin’s triumph makes for a pretty bleak conclusion.

2) Brazil (1985)

There are many underrated sci-fi movies from the 1980s, but Brazil is one that truly deserves much more love than it receives. Set in a dystopian bureaucracy, Brazil follows Sam Lowry, a low-ranking bureaucrat who attempts to locate a woman who keeps appearing in his dreams. Its satire of state capitalism and hyper-surveillance makes Brazil reminiscent of the works of George Orwell, and its absurdist qualities have seen it labelled Kafkaesque. The movie’s story sees Sam grow increasingly frustrated and disillusioned with the society that surrounds him, and while it seems to offer a happy ending, this is instead revealed to be a delusion of his broken mind after being tortured for disobeying the system. It’s a dark ending that sends a particularly powerful message about the futility of resisting the powers that be, offering even more of a cutting commentary on unchecked bureaucracy and corporate statism in its final stinger. It’s tragic, but Sam doesn’t save the day — instead, he’s left thoroughly broken by the oppressive system he’s been forced to be a part of.

1) The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

As well as being one of the most rewatchable Star Wars movies, The Empire Strikes Back is widely hailed as one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made. The sequel to Star Wars managed to improve upon its predecessor in almost every way, building upon a solid foundation of worldbuilding to deliver a truly epic piece of science fiction. The movie’s final act sees Luke Skywalker learn the truth of his parentage, losing a battle to Darth Vader before the villain reveals himself to be his father in one of the most iconic cinematic twists of all time. While it’s one of the most beloved chapters in the franchise, The Empire Strikes Back is also an often overlooked example of a sci-fi movie where the villains win. Luke might escape with his life, but he’s defeated by Vader, loses a hand, and is forced to flee Bespin with the Empire effectively stronger than ever before.