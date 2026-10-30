Every Time Disney Failed to Reboot The Rocketeer, And How Much Time They Have Left

Disney has been trying to turn The Rocketeer into a franchise for 35 years, and the clock is ticking. The Rocketeer Trust is looking to get the rights back to the character in June 2028, so the studio may be running out of chances to give us another Cliff Secord and his jetpack adventure. That’s an amazingly backwards position to be in for a company that felt confident enough in the 1991 movie to plan for a whole trilogy.

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There has been one successful revival, though it probably wasn’t what audiences who were raised with the movie had in mind. The 2019 animated series from Disney Junior focused on Cliff’s seven-year-old great-granddaughter, Kit, with Billy Campbell providing the voice for her dad, Cliff Secord’s grandson. It’s a decent enough competitor to PAW Patrol, but probably not what a 40-year-old who grew up watching The Rocketeer is dying to see. Still, it’s a great introduction for younger kids, especially if you’re hoping to eventually put some of IDW’s Rocketeer comics in their hands. So how many times has Disney tried to get The Rocketeer back in the air, only to leave him grounded? Let’s find out:

1) The Rocketeer Trilogy (1991)

Disney

Disney had big plans for The Rocketeer, even before it hit theaters. Directed by Joe Johnston and starring Billy Campbell as Cliff Secord, the film follows a stunt pilot who discovers an experimental jetpack and turns into an unlikely superhero in 1938 Los Angeles. The studio was hoping it had another Batman on its hands, with Campbell and Jennifer Connelly signed to sequel options. Disney even used the film’s premiere to launch its revitalized El Capitan Theater in the heart of Hollywood. Unfortunately, audiences didn’t show up in the numbers Disney expected. The movie earned roughly $46 million domestically against a reported $40 million production budget, effectively grounding the proposed trilogy before it began.

But Disney didn’t toss the baby out with the bathwater right away. The well-known Bulldog Cafe, a favorite haunt of Cliff’s, was recreated for the film and later appeared on the Backstage Studio Tour at Disney-MGM Studios in Florida. The huge bulldog-shaped building remained there until Disney removed the set in 1996. As late as 2002, its decaying remains were said to be still sitting in backstage storage. The Bulldog Cafe actually survived Disney’s plans for a full trilogy. Perhaps there’s a use for that dog yet.

2. Disney’s First Rocketeer Remake Attempt (2012)

IDW

More than two decades after the original movie, Disney began to consider a reboot. Newly installed Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn reportedly put a Rocketeer project into development in 2012. The timing was clear. Disney hoped to capitalize on costumed heroes fighting Nazis again. Marvel’s MCU was on its way to being a billion-dollar phenomenon, where Johnston had successfully brought another old-fashioned superhero to the screen, with Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

There wasn’t much publicly revealed about Disney’s proposed remake. No director or cast was announced, and the project never advanced to production. However, the studio was clearly reconsidering a property it had largely left alone since 1991. By 2016, Disney had a considerably more ambitious plan, one that wouldn’t require replacing Cliff Secord so much as explaining what happened to him.

3. The Rocketeers (2016)

IDW

Disney’s next attempt was called The Rocketeers. Set six years after the original movie, the story would reveal that Cliff Secord had disappeared while fighting Nazis. A young Black female pilot would inherit the jetpack and become the new Rocketeer, battling a corrupt scientist attempting to steal the technology and shift the balance of power during the Cold War. Max Winkler and Matt Spicer were hired to write the screenplay, with The Jungle Book producer Brigham Taylor overseeing the project. Surprisingly, NBA player Blake Griffin and NFL player Ryan Kalil were also attached as producers through their Mortal Media company.

Rather than erasing the original movie, The Rocketeers would have built upon its mythology and brought a new generation of heroes. It would have given Disney a period superhero franchise with a female lead years before Marvel finally got around to releasing Captain Marvel. Unfortunately, the project did not go into production. Eventually Disney moved on to another concept, and another pilot inherited the famous jetpack.

4. The Return of the Rocketeer (2021)

Amazon

The last major attempt by Disney was The Return of the Rocketeer, a Disney+ movie announced in 2021. David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica were attached to produce, with David possibly playing a former Tuskegee Airman who acquires the jetpack. The premise gave another chance to explore the character’s aviation past but also to pay tribute to the Black pilots who flew during World War II. Originally J.D. Dillard was attached but left in 2022, and in 2023 Disney hired Sylvie’s Love director Eugene Ashe to pen a new script. Oyelowo remained enthusiastic about the project, saying in December 2023 that development was moving forward and the filmmakers were determined to get the story right. But by 2025, the actor was considerably less optimistic about the movie’s future. Once again, Disney had announced a new Rocketeer movie, assembled creative talent, and failed to get cameras rolling. And now, with the Rocketeer Trust seeking to reclaim the character’s rights, the studio may not have many more opportunities to try.

5. J.D. Dillard and Mattson Tomlin’s Rocketeer Sequel (2025)

Director J.D. Dillard and The Batman II co-writer Mattson Tomlin pitched a concept for the Rocketeer in 2025 that would have been an intense 100 minutes for audiences and Cliff Secord. The pair wanted to make a real-time action film in the spirit of Mad Max Fury Road where once the pack got strapped on, it was non-stop Rocketeer against Nazi action. Tomlin described the idea as a 100-minute thriller about the terrifying experience of strapping yourself to a rocket to fight fascists. The filmmakers wanted to highlight the real physical danger of being the Rocketeer and not just retell the nostalgic adventure of the original movie.

It’s a way that might have made the character stand out in the ever-crowded superhero genre, especially with Dillard’s experience with aviation as the director of Devotion. Disney ultimately rejected the pitch. Dillard left the larger revival effort with another potentially fun Rocketeer movie left on the runway.

6. Disney’s Last Chance to Get The Rocketeer Flying Again (2026–2028)

Image Disney Parks and Disney

After all these abandoned projects, Disney has found smaller ways to keep the Rocketeer up in the air. The character has made appearances in theme park entertainment, inspired merchandise, and even a Disney Junior animated series. The original movie is still streaming on Disney+, and IDW Publishing continues Cliff Secord’s adventures in comics, under license from the Rocketeer Trust. But Disney may be out of time. The trust has filed to terminate the studio’s rights on June 12, 2028. Disney could strike a new deal, but there’s also a chance, however slim, that it could finish another movie before the deadline and keep some distribution rights under the derivative-works carve-out. Or Disney could do something with the character in its theme parks.

Why not convert Soarin’ Around the World into Soarin’ with the Rocketeer? The popular flight simulator takes guests over famous landmarks on a massive IMAX-style screen, with suspended seats that simulate the sensation of flying. The attraction is already at home in Grizzly Peak Airfield at Disney California Adventure, an area that celebrates California’s golden age of aviation. It practically begs Cliff Secord to take guests on a flight over 1930s Los Angeles. Disney has already demonstrated its willingness to reinvent classic attractions, most recently transforming Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Bring back the Bulldog Cafe as a concession stand in the area while you’re at it. Disney has been trying to figure out what to do with The Rocketeer for 35 years. Maybe the answer has been in one of its theme parks all along.