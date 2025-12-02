5 Marvel Mind-Control Villains Who Could Be Spider-Man’s New Enemy (& The Best 1 Who Can’t Appear)

Recent rumblings suggest a supervillain with the power of mind control will be introduced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are many fantastic candidates from Marvel Comics who could we’d love to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will bring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker back to the MCU five years after the world forgot him at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man will be teaming up with the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and a slew of other MCU characters to apparently battle a formidable new mind-controlling villain.

A new report by insider Daniel Richtman (via The Direct) suggests that a sequence has been filmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day that sees Spider-Man and the Punisher battling a group of mind-controlled goons who have broken Mac Gargan’s Scorpion (Michael Mando) out of prison. While it’s exciting that Gargan is returning after a nine-year absence, this report also implies a new villain with mind control abilities will debut in Brand New Day. We don’t yet know who this will be, but there are some brilliant mind-controlling antagonists from Marvel Comics who we’d love to see in the MCU.

5) Maynard Tiboldt’s Ringmaster

First seen in Marvel Comics in 1962’s The Incredible Hulk #3, Maynard Tiboldt took over the role of the Ringmaster from his father. Tiboldt, despite being powerless, is able to hypnotize people thanks to a device on his hat, which has made him a unique and unusual villain to a number of heroes, including the Avengers, Nick Fury, Daredevil, and Spider-Man. The Ringmaster was even briefly able to put Spider-Man under his control, which opens the door for Tiboldt to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though there has been no sign of this obscure antagonist coming to the MCU.

4) Dr. Karl Lykos’ Sauron

Speaking of those we may not see in the MCU, it’s very unlikely we’ll get a live-action Sauron. Sauron is the alter ego of Karl Lykos, who feeds off life force and transforms into a humanoid Pteranodon when he absorbs a mutant’s energy. Sauron is one of the X-Men’s craziest antagonists, and since there has been speculation that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink may play Jean Grey in Brand New Day, the movie could also debut the team’s surprising villain. Sauron’s hypnotic eyes have allowed him to put the likes of Wolverine, Devil Dinosaur, and the Avengers under his control.

3) Emma Frost’s White Queen

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day does debut Sadie Sink as Jean Grey — a powerful telepathic mutant — it’s possible the movie could bring telepathic X-Men-related characters into the MCU. This means Emma Frost could make her MCU debut, seeking redemption after being wasted time and again in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. Emma Frost is one of Marvel’s most notable and powerful mutants, and her evolution from villain to hero, and even to X-Men leader, deserves a great deal of time in the MCU. Introducing her as early as Brand New Day would give her plenty of time to grow.

2) Antoine Delsoin’s Hypno-Hustler

A solo movie focused on Hypno-Hustler was in development for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, with Donald Glover set to star and produce, but this never came to fruition. While SSU ended with Kraven the Hunter, and since Donald Glover already plays Aaron Davis, someone new could finally bring Hypno-Hustler to life in Brand New Day. He could be equipped with his hypnotic guitar and knockout gas boots, and, with his band, The Mercy Killers, Hypno-Hustler has the power to cause mass hypnosis. He has used this to battle Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, so would be a fun addition to the MCU.

1) Mister Negative

Following months of rumors, the most likely candidate for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s mind-controlling villain is Mister Negative. This iconic antagonist harnesses Darkforce for a variety of purposes, including mind control, allowing him to become a formidable crime boss. In the new dark landscape of New York City under Mayor Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) rule, now is the perfect time for Mister Negative to appear. Set photos have given us glimpses at the logo of the Inner Demons, a gang associated with Mister Negative, so it seems likely we’ll see this remarkable Spider-Man villain appear in Brand New Day.

We Wish Kilgrave Would Return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

While we’re excited about the prospect of seeing Mister Negative or any other mind-controlling villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wish we could see Kilgrave (David Tennant) return to the MCU instead. Kevin “Kilgrave” Thompson, adapted from Marvel Comics’ Purple Man, posed a terrifying and sinister threat to Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in her Defenders Saga series. Kilgrave was killed Jessica Jones season 1’s finale, but returned as a hallucinatory vision in latter seasons, and it’s not far-fetched to imagine Marvel Studios somehow resurrecting him.

Kilgrave emits a virus that allows him to control anyone in his vicinity, and he uses this to carry out his own sadistic, hedonistic, and twisted desires. He is one of Marvel’s most notable and popular supervillains, so it’s a shame he probably won’t be returning, even though Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in 2026. Even so, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up to be a thrilling ride for the titular wall-crawler, and we’re intrigued to see a new mind-controlling villain in the MCU.

