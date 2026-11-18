Although multiple MCU X-Men casting decisions have already been announced, Mystique remains a mystery—but Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress Hunter Schafer may have just become a more likely possibility. So far, many of the biggest names in the X-Men have been confirmed for the MCU, from Sadie Sink’s debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day to the multiple D23 casting announcements, including Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, and more.

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However, there are still plenty of cast members to be announced, and Mystique remains a major character of interest. Previously, there were rumors that Schafer was in serious talks for the role, and there was considerable excitement about that possibility, as she honestly seems like a perfect fit for the character. Yet, as recently as today, talk had begun circulating suggesting that Schafer had quietly turned down the role, leaving that possibility in doubt. While there still hasn’t been any official confirmation, and it might be quite some time before that arrives, no matter who the casting choice is, Schafer’s recent comments about her potential interest in the role have hinted these rumors about her turning it down may have been false. Check out her exact comments below.

Schafer Had a Positive Response to Her Mystique Fancasting

Hunter Schafer as Tigris in The Hunger Games

Despite the reports that Schafer had passed on Mystique, per Metro Entertainment, in regards to the fancasting of her as Mystique, Schafer said, “For sure! I thoroughly enjoyed action [in Blade Runner 2099]. I hope I get to do more action in the future, no matter what it is, so who knows? Whatever it is, I’m looking forward to it.” Although that was far from direct confirmation that any such conversations have been had, it’s also far from indicating that she has recently turned down the role. It’s therefore still a possibility, although it’s difficult to determine how much of this discourse is simply online chatter and fancasting and how much of this might actually be due to Schafer being in consideration for the role.

Either way, Schafer really would be a great fit for Mystique, and, notably, she would also be in keeping with the MCU’s casting choices thus far. Specifically, the MCU seems to be aiming for a much younger group of X-Men. Although the X-Men movie is slated for 2028, so everyone will be a few years older, notable casting choices include the (currently) 24-year-old Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, 22-year-old Kit Connor as Cyclops, 23-year-old Maya Boyd as Storm, and others. Schafer would fit in well, as the star is currently 27 years old. Now, it just remains to be seen whether Schafer is really in consideration—and it could be some time before we know.

Would you want to see Hunter Schafer as Mystique, or did you have another casting in mind? Let us know in the comments down below.