Ron Howard’s 2000 classic Christmas movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas currently has a sequel in development, but he and the Grinch star Jim Carrey are only moving forward on one condition. The holiday season is currently upon us, which means a host of all-time favorite titles are making the rounds once again, from Home Alone and Elf to It’s A Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. Also on that list, however, is Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which, despite being one of several adaptations of Dr. Seuss’s Grinch—including Benedict Cumberbatch’s much more recent animated version—remains a standout.

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It was therefore thrilling to learn that the movie is getting a sequel, although that’s also quite a daunting task, considering that How the Grinch Stole Christmas has been beloved for more than 25 years. It’s clear that both Carrey and Howard are approaching the upcoming movie with care because of that, though. In addition to Carrey’s previous comments in a conversation with ComicBook, in which he shared that “Anything is possible in this world,” Ron Howard has now talked about the upcoming movie with People, sharing the mutual condition that he and Carrey both had before considering a return to Whoville. Check out Howard’s comments below.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 2 Won’t Move Forward Without This

Sequels are notoriously difficult, especially when they’re sequels that are only the second movie following what has become a cult classic decades later. Howard and Carrey are clearly aware of the potential pitfalls here, though, as Howard has confirmed that they’re not moving forward unless they have something great. Speaking with People, he said, “I just have to caution everybody that Jim and I aren’t gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don’t even have a script right now…We have really good writers and an idea that I’m excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy. So I’m very pleased with what we have to work with, but I don’t wanna make any promises that it’s happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing: we’re not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great.”

If anything, that’s fantastic news for fans of the original, even in light of the fact that Howard is saying the sequel isn’t a guarantee if they can’t get to a place where both Carrey and Howard feel that it has something “great” to offer. That’s a reasonable bar, and this update is still a promising one, as it seems there is, at the very least, a solid idea on the table. Given that Howard confirmed there isn’t a script yet, it’s doubtful whether the 2028 release date fans are hoping for will really happen, but this nevertheless seems like a positive sign that a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas is still coming, and it won’t disappoint.

What would you want to see from a How the Grinch Stole Christmas sequel? Let us know in the comments down below.