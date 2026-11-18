Yes, Bruce Wayne is the new James Bond. Movie fans around the world are still taking in the news that The Batman star Robert Pattinson has been cast in the lead role of the 26th film in the main James Bond franchise, reteaming Pattinson with director Denis Villeneuve. Pattinson is the first actor to play both Gotham City’s Dark Knight Detective and Britain’s beloved Agent 007, and while his striking, eccentric take on the former in Matt Reeves’ acclaimed comic book neo-noir certainly demonstrates how well he can handle the physically demanding leading role of a major action blockbuster, his turn as Batman is hardly his only iconic performance. Pattinson is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and in-demand actors at the moment for good reason, as he’s made a career out of portraying a variety of wildly different characters with transformative performances. The following four films highlight his incredible range particularly well, with the sci-fi epic in which he essentially plays Bond in all but name among them.

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The Devil All the Time (2020)

Bond 26 will see Pattinson take on another of cinema’s most famous heroes, but he’s equally as skilled at playing bad guys, with his antagonistic role in this bleak Southern Gothic crime drama being his most viscerally disturbing. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name, The Devil All the Time features a large ensemble of characters, though Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) is the central figure. An orphan living in 1960s West Virginia, Arvin is extremely protective of his adopted sister Lenora (Eliza Scanlen). When she is violated by reverend and sexual predator Preston Teagardin (Pattinson), Arvin seeks revenge, and is forced to go on the run after the ensuing confrontation. The Devil All the Time received mixed reviews upon release, though the performances of the cast, especially those of Holland and Pattinson were frequently praised. The latter’s depraved turn makes the viewer’s skin crawl, contrasting drastically against his more noble characters.

Primetime (2026)

Even before the Bond casting, 2026 had already been a great year for Pattinson, as he’s appeared in three of the year’s most acclaimed films, with his first collaboration with Villeneuve, the highly anticipated Dune: Part Three, still to come. Primetime is the only of the four films in which he’s played the lead role, namely that of real-life television reporter Chris Hansen, during an especially eventful and disastrous period in the production of Hansen’s famously controversial true crime series, To Catch a Predator. Hansen’s distinctively unusual public personas provide a strong basis off of which Pattinson constructs one of his boldest, most unpredictable performances. He consistently demonstrates the growing toll the horrific subject matter of his work takes on Hansen’s psyche, which collapses alongside the hit series as Hansen and his colleagues’ shared obsessions with both crime and punishment and personal fame tear them apart.

The Odyssey (2026)

While Pattinson brought to life an all too realistic kind of evil with Preston Teagardin, he’s also highly dynamic as a more heightened villain in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s legendary heroic myth. One of the many suitors hoping to marry Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and claim the wealth of Ithaca’s missing king, Odysseus (Matt Damon), Antinous is the cowardly, manipulative opposite of The Odyssey’s heroic lead, but Pattinson’s over the top portrayal of his conniving, backstabbing behavior makes it all darkly comical in the best of ways. The character is lying and performing so constantly that he seems to have convinced himself that he actually is the noble person he pretends to be and Pattinson makes his egocentrism equally pathetic and unnerving due to the wholehearted energy with which Antinous embraces his own illusion.

Tenet (2020)

Pattinson’s first role in a Nolan film is the one that is itself basically an audition for Bond. A palindromic science fiction epic, Tenet‘s unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) is a former CIA agent recruited into an even more secretive intelligence agency to neutralize a terror threat involving technology from the future that can alter one’s perception of time. Pattinson’s Neil is a jovial mercenary the Protagonist recruits as his partner, who proves both incredibly well-prepared for and enthusiastic about the bizarre mission.

The complexity of Tenet’s sci-fi plot and certain other stylistic choices have made it one of Nolan’s most divisive films, though even many viewers with more negative opinions of it name the performances from Washington and Pattinson, and the dynamic between their characters, as undeniable strengths. Playing an espionage agent with his natural British accent is probably the most direct possible preparation Pattinson could do for Bond before actually getting the role and his scene stealing work in Tenet proved he could be a physically commanding hero while also portraying significant growth and nuance for a character within a blockbuster context. Neil seems to enjoy his work even more than most iterations of Bond do, but that just proves that Pattinson will be prepared for the more lighthearted and comedic aspects of the role, while Batman and many of his other characters make it plain that he also has the cold edge and dramatic capacity for when the spy work gets serious.

What are your favorite Robert Pattinson performances? Discuss in the comments.