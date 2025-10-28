15 Years After Its Release, Ben Affleck’s Best Movie Is Coming Back to Streaming

Ben Affleck is one of the biggest stars Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera. From early hits like Goodwill Hunting to directing, producing, and starring in the Best Picture winner Argo, the actor has kept busy the past 30 years and charted a successful career as an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Before fans catch him in the upcoming Netflix action mystery thriller The Rip alongside Matt Damon and the crime thriller Animals, they can stream one of Affleck’s best movies ever after it returns to streaming 15 years after its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning November 1st, The Town will be available to stream on HBO Max. The 2010 neo-noir crime thriller based on Chuck Hogan’s 2004 novel Prince of Thieves was written and directed by Affleck, who also stars as Douglas “Doug” MacRay ,a longtime Boston bank robber who begins to fall for a victim of one of their previous robberies. The star-studded movie earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and grossed $154 million worldwide, and was even selected by the National Board of Review as one of the top 10 films of 2010.

The Town Showcases Ben Affleck’s Talent Both in Front of and Behind the Camera

Play video

With a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 92% and an audience rating of 85%, The Town is one of Affleck’s top 10 highest-rated movies to date, and it absolutely deserves that status. The movie not only helped propel Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall, and Blake Lively toward A-list status with career-defining roles but also helped establish Affleck as a director to watch. Released as his second film as a director following Gone Baby Gone, The Town showcased Affleck’s immense talent behind the camera, the actor-director delivering a film with gritty authenticity that masterfully balanced an emotionally engaging character-driven drama with the tension of a crime story.

The movie delivers on edge-of-your-seat action and features plenty of powerful performances, including from Affleck, who delivers a nuanced performance as Doug, making the character feel fully realized with a complex backstory. Even 15 years after its release, The Town remains not only one of the best movies in Affleck’s filmography but also one of the best heist films ever, and it’s definitely worth revisiting now that it’s found a new streaming home.

New Movies Coming to HBO Max

The Town is one of dozens of films joining HBO Max’s streaming catalog on November 1st amid a wave of new arrivals. Other films, including Dangerous Liaisons, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Red Riding Hood, and Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo, are also set to start streaming on HBO Max at the start of the month.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!