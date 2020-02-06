The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Movies

At the start of this year, these awards might have looked very, very different. A year that promised us Black Widow and The Eternals, plus F9, Candyman, Halloween Kills, and Snake Eyes, ended without any of those films. Maybe no movie broke $1 billion at the global box office, and maybe no Marvel Cinematic Universe movies were released....at all. But frankly, it wasn't a bad thing. With a field that's smaller than usual, we're able to see the cream rise to the top even more than it would in previous years. It's also forced us to alter some of our categories, meaning some of them won't be crowned with a winner until next year's awards.

A year ago it would have been impossible to consider everything that would happen in 2020, but that brings us to the 2020 Golden Issue Awards, where the ComicBook.com staff votes on the best movies, TV, video games, and comics from the last 365 days. Even with the delays and cancellations we've seen, there's still a lot to celebrate.

Below are all of our nominations for the Movie categories, including Best Movie, Best Director, Best Animated Movie, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best First Appearance. As usual, our nominations won't look like the kind of potential winners you'll see on other awards lists at the end of the year -- and this year is even more different. Stay tuned for the reveal of the winners very soon!