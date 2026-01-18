2025’s Wildest Dark Thriller Hits Netflix (& It’s An Instant Streaming Hit)

After a series of misses in the thriller department, Netflix’s newest psychosexual thriller is an absolute hit in its first week on the platform, bringing in millions of views, as well as an impressive 86% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s dark, it’s off-puttingly erotic, and it’s sure to leave you feeling simultaneously entertained and creeped out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bone Lake, starring Maddie Hasson, Marco Pigossi, Alex Roe, and Andra Nechita, is the story of a couple’s long-awaited vacation at a secluded estate. Sage (Hasson) and Diego’s (Pigossi) getaway is suddenly upended when they’re forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and wildly charming couple. The weekend twists and turns into a maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, as Sage and Diego realize they might not make it out alive as Bone Lake manages to straddle the line between erotic horror and dark dramedy masterfully, more than earning its critics’ score.

It’s Dark, Violent, and More Than a Little Eerie

Play video

“Bone Lake emerges as a pleasant horror surprise, though one that is undeniably stronger during its ritualistic disemboweling of a couple’s frayed relationship than when the bloodshed actually arrives,” says Jake Tropila of In Review Online. Joe Lipsett of Horror Queers says, “This sexy genre take on Indecent Proposal has plenty of fun tricks up its sleeves, with all four leads delivering stand-out performances and a balls-to-the-wall finale that delivers exactly what you want. Just don’t call it an Erotic Thriller.”

Audiences were more critical of the film, giving it a 60% on the Popcorn meter. One viewer rated it 2.5 out of 5 stars, saying, “This movie was, to say the least, intriguing. Its peculiar narrative revolves around themes of betrayal, deception, and unfaithfulness. However, the ending severely diminishes the overall film. It was a decent movie until the truth about the main villains were revealed. After that, it devolves into a tedious and pointless chase for the conclusion. This movie would have received a much higher rating if its ending had been better. It had a coherent storyline, a captivating mystery, and then it all falls apart.” Another disagreed, giving the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying, “It has good fights and characters we care for, so it’s effective. The villains were beautifully scary at the ending, the main couple is lovely, and the movie makes you fiercely hate the villains in a fun way. The padlocks scene was so creative, and the makeup at the final scene was amazing. It isn’t like I have never seen its ideas before, but everything was nicely delivered here.”

Did you enjoy Bone Lake? Tell us your favorite moment from the movie in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.