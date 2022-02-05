21 Jump Street Directors Reveal New Details on Scrapped Men In Black Crossover

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have been tied to a number of hilarious and compelling projects, from The LEGO Movie to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The pair also directed the two films in the Jump Street reboot franchise — 2012’s 21 Jump Street, and 2014’s 22 Jump Street. At one point, the future of that franchise was expected to include a crossover with fellow Sony franchise Men in Black, in a hypothetical and long-rumored film dubbed MIB 23. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lord and Miller spoke about the planned crossover film, and teased that it was “very funny and very crazy.”

“It’s true that there have been a lot of these things developed,” Lord explained. “There was, believe it or not, a Men In Black/Jump Street crossover script that was very funny and very crazy that we really adored.”

“One of my favorite ideas was the Men In Black, the Black Suits were like martial arts belts that you had to work your way up to black and [the Jump Street guys] were issued powered blue Men In Black suits,” Miller revealed.

The hypothetical film would have apparently continued to star Jump Street‘s Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, chronicling a sequence of events that got them stuck in the conspiracy of Men in Black.

“Basically, the idea was Jonah and Channing, a thing happened while they were doing their medical school adventure that got them embroiled into the world of Men In Black and that got them teaming up to stop an alien takeover type of thing,” Lord revealed. “It was very funny, it was crazy trying to manage these two franchises and not drive them both into the ground seemed like a real challenge.”

“I will say it came very close to happening,” Miller revealed. “Very, very close,” Lord added.

Unfortunately, the project was confirmed to be scrapped in 2019, with those tied to the project calling it an “impossible match-up.” But according to Lord and Miller, more installments in the Jump Street series are being “softly” developed. It is unclear at this point if that is referring to the female-fronted spinoff, Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure, that was in the works as recently as 2020, or something else entirely.

“It’s not not being developed,” Miller hinted.

