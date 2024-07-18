24 Movie in Early Development at 20th Century Studios

24 is set to return with a new movie from 20th Century and Imagine Entertainment. Deadline reports that the beloved Fox series is already on the road to a new motion picture in early development. Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran launched a massive hit on the network with Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer. After premiering in 2001, audiences from all over the world tuned-in for this week’s high-stakes action with the imagined “Counter Terrorist Unit.” Now, Imagine’s Brian Glazer has hinted at the big-screen aspirations for 24 this week. And, we have confirmation from this report. No word on if Sutherland will reprise his role. But, he did tell EW that he’s thought about it since starting Rabbit Hole on Paramount+.

“I mean, it was the best time of my life,” Sutherland recalled. “I was in my early 30s, so I was physically capable. I was not in my 20s, so I was a little smarter – not a whole lot, but a little smarter. And I got to do it for 10 years, which is, I guarantee you, the most stable opportunity that an actor will ever be given. So for all of those reasons, and just the fantastic people that I got to make it with – and by the way, it’s so nice to do something that people like. [Laughs] Because I’ve had the other side, where I’ve done a few things where people are like, ‘Yeah, that sucks.’ I guarantee you the other version is nicer. It was incredibly special for me and I would like to see it continue on.”

“Howard and I talk all the time and invariably it comes up,” he added. “The idea of him being brought back – I’m just spitballing – I think that’s an interesting idea. You introduce a new cast of people in their effort to get him out, and it lives on from that point. There’s a lot of ways to go about it.”

How Will 24 Continue After This?

Keifer Sutherland in 24.

Even if a direct 24 sequel wasn’t on the way, Sutherland and the creative team had that around the idea of using the unique concept again. After all there’s 20 for four hours in a day for all sorts of people and different walks of life. Who’s to say that audiences wouldn’t follow another type of emergency worker through harrowing situations that leave you at the edge of your seat winning more every week. In the same EW piece, he even tossed out some ideas.

“I also think it’s such a great idea to take a 24-hour moment in somebody’s life that is desperate – and that could be a fireman; that could be so many different circumstances,” the star mused. “It boggles my mind that someone hasn’t come along and said, ‘Well, we need to do this with it.’ So whether it involves me or not, I just think that to do something in real time is so clever – difficult, but clever – that I find it kind of shocking that it hasn’t manifested itself into something else and/or bigger.”

