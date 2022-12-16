Adam Driver's New Movie 65 Has Fans Flipping Out With Dinosaur Reveal

Adam Driver's new movie 65 had the Internet talking this week. A lot of viewers had no idea the Star Wars actor would be squaring off with dinosaurs in this one and it's hard to process. Sci-fi stories seem like they're having a moment at the box office. Hopefully, 65 delivers the goods and the trailer is a wonderful start that seems to lean into what it does well. There's a sense of tension as Driver wanders around the world. Then, things go haywire and he's got one mission: make it out alive. Looks like its going to be a roaring good time. Check out what people had to say!

Here's how Sony Pictures Entertainment describes the movie: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive."

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, #65movie is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/P1nIRohYnL — 65 (@65Movie) December 14, 2022

"From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods – the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi."

