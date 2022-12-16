Adam Driver's New Movie 65 Has Fans Flipping Out With Dinosaur Reveal
Adam Driver's new movie 65 had the Internet talking this week. A lot of viewers had no idea the Star Wars actor would be squaring off with dinosaurs in this one and it's hard to process. Sci-fi stories seem like they're having a moment at the box office. Hopefully, 65 delivers the goods and the trailer is a wonderful start that seems to lean into what it does well. There's a sense of tension as Driver wanders around the world. Then, things go haywire and he's got one mission: make it out alive. Looks like its going to be a roaring good time. Check out what people had to say!
Here's how Sony Pictures Entertainment describes the movie: "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive."
From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi, #65movie is coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/P1nIRohYnL— 65 (@65Movie) December 14, 2022
"From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods – the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi."
Were you surprised by the trailer? Let us know down in the comments!
It's on!
Me watching TV and the 65 trailer pops up pic.twitter.com/Yg3N2ahGbY— Noah Baumbach (@noahbaumbach_) December 16, 2022
But, seriously
Me, watching the 65 trailer: pic.twitter.com/n9XvneMjOj— Junkyard Jedi (@junkyard_jedi) December 16, 2022
A good question
Uhm... What is v. rex doing in the 65 trailer? pic.twitter.com/kfmYvFLUr0— Alice the Allosaurus 🦖 (@AllosaurusJP) December 14, 2022
Dope trailer
65 million years ago, prehistoric earth had a visitor. Watch the trailer for #65movie, coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/bxIURfRC7R— 65 (@65Movie) December 14, 2022
This would be amazing
That 65 trailer has me more pumped for any movie since the Poseidon remake, which totally sucked but had a great trailer— David Milner (@DaveMilbo) December 15, 2022
Thrown for a loop
When they reveal WHY it’s called 65 I fell over pic.twitter.com/FgZOeBxpfS— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 14, 2022
For the moms
Watched the trailer for 65 and I think it's really cool that there is a movie being made specifically for my mom— Alicia Emily (@aliciaofearth) December 16, 2022
Tremendous
The trailer for '65' has now been made scientifically accurate pic.twitter.com/LzHo1InIXC— Paleontologizing (with Danny Anduza) (@Paleontologizin) December 16, 2022