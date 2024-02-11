Aldis Hodge Praises Marmalade Director, Cast and Crew

This weekend, Marmalade was officially released in theaters in addition to being available On Demand. The new crime dramedy stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six), and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam), and currently has a 73% critics score and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the film's release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Hodge, who talked about what drew him to the project and what it was like working with Keery. Marmalade marks the directorial debut of Keir O'Donnell, so we asked Hodge what it was like working with the first-time director.

"No, it's great because he understands how we think and what our machinations are, so that was fantastic,' Hodge said of O'Donnell. "I don't know if you know but his wife, Polly [Morgan], she was a DP, so that was great. And she was just coming off of The Woman King, so obviously that was going to be shot well. But to sort of have that shorthand understanding between your director, your DP, really moves things along in a real smooth way. And she's fantastic. Keir is great. I think that he wrote a great script and I mean for his first feature, I think he did an outstanding job."

"I think that the rest of our cast was really awesome," Hodge added when we asked if he wanted to shout out anyone from the production. "I mean, first of all, the crew always. Anybody on the ground, I don't care who you are, if you're doing crafty, doing whatever, PA, our crew handled us because we are small budget, limited time, limited resources, and our crew is really the blood that pumps through the whole machine to get the job done. So our crew is fantastic. Our supporting cast members. I mean, I think they're stars in their right because the fact is a film like this really is balanced in tone and that is really supported by every single body being on the same page, playing the same music. And the rest of our cast, I mean, you saw the film, I think they were hilarious and it just helps to really paint out the rest of the world. So yeah, no, they were amazing."

What Is Marmalade About?

Written and directed by Keir O'Donnell, Marmalade was produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Jason Shapiro. You can read the official description of Marmalade below:

"MARMALADE is an edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale. Recently incarcerated Baron (Keery) strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Hodge), a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their 'Bonnie and Clyde' style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they've always dreamed of."

You can watch our interview with Hodge at the top of the page.