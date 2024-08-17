Movies

Alien Romulus Review & D23 Recap

This podcast episode includes a review and discussion of Alien: Romulus and the entire Alien movies franchise, PLUS a recap of D23 Expo highlights!

The ComicBook Nation crew looks back on the entire Alien movie franchise as they review Alien: Romulus. There’s also a recap of D23’s biggest reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar!

PLUS: Is Rick and Morty: The Anime the best of both worlds? Finally, “Matt’s Agenda” Includes Gaming news for Dragon Age, Big Comics reveals, and MORE!

Alien: Romulus Review

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw didn’t love Alien: Romulus‘ heavy reliance on franchise nostalgia, giving it 2.5. out of 5 stars in his review:

Alien: Romulus should be a big step forward for the franchise, but instead it’s just a long look backward. It also may be the final proof needed that only Ridley Scott knows the core of what makes Alien a classic horror tale, and may be the only one suited to move things forward. 

D23 Recap

Click HERE for our full recap of D23 2024 – including: 

