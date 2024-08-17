Alien Romulus Review & D23 Recap

The ComicBook Nation crew looks back on the entire Alien movie franchise as they review Alien: Romulus. There’s also a recap of D23’s biggest reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar!
PLUS: Is Rick and Morty: The Anime the best of both worlds? Finally, “Matt’s Agenda” Includes Gaming news for Dragon Age, Big Comics reveals, and MORE!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Alien: Romulus Review
ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw didn’t love Alien: Romulus‘ heavy reliance on franchise nostalgia, giving it 2.5. out of 5 stars in his review:
Alien: Romulus should be a big step forward for the franchise, but instead it’s just a long look backward. It also may be the final proof needed that only Ridley Scott knows the core of what makes Alien a classic horror tale, and may be the only one suited to move things forward.
D23 Recap
Click HERE for our full recap of D23 2024 – including:
- Agatha All ALong
- Daredevil Born Again
- Star Wars Skeleton Crew
- AVATAR 3: Fire & Ash
- Frekier Friday
- Mufasa the Lion King
- Moana 2
- Toy Story 5
- Snow White Live-Action
- Lilo and Stich LIVE – ACTION
- INCREDIBLES 3
- FROZEN III
- ZOOTOPIA 2
- Andor Season 2
- Mandalorian & Grogu
- Percy Jackson S2
- Ironheart
- Pixar’s Elio
- Tron: Ares
- Fantastic Four: First Steps
