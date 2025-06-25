Alita: Battle Angel Returning to Streaming This Summer

The live-action adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel may not have made as big of a box office splash as James Cameron and 20th Century had hoped, but the Robert Rodriguez movie has had a lasting impact on a lot of movie fans. The Alita movie was an instant favorite for a lot of folks, and that love has only grown stronger in the six years since the film was released. Many of Alita‘s fans were met with some serious disappointment earlier this year, when the film was removed from Netflix’s lineup in the United States.

Since that Netflix exit at start of May, Alita: Battle Angel hasn’t been available on any major streaming services, but that drought will finally come to an end next week.

Hulu recently released its monthly newsletter, revealing the complete lineup of movies and TV shows joining the service throughout July. That list included Alita: Battle Angel, which will begin streaming on Hulu July 1st.

So in just a matter of days, Alita is going to be back in the streaming space, and it’ll be on the service that has always made the most sense as its regular streaming home. Hulu is owned by Disney, the company that also owns 20th Century Studios, the studio behind Alita. The service has been the de facto streaming destination for most of 20th Century’s titles in recent years, like Alien: Romulus and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

What’s Coming to Hulu in July?

Alita is one of the biggest titles hitting Hulu in July, but there are dozens of others worth getting excited about as well — especially at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows joining Hulu’s lineup on July 1st.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari

Friends With Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Of Heaven

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission To Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss In Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy

Taxi (2004)

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath Of Man