Alita: Battle Angel Returning to Streaming This Summer

The live-action adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel may not have made as big of a box office splash as James Cameron and 20th Century had hoped, but the Robert Rodriguez movie has had a lasting impact on a lot of movie fans. The Alita movie was an instant favorite for a lot of folks, and that love has only grown stronger in the six years since the film was released. Many of Alita‘s fans were met with some serious disappointment earlier this year, when the film was removed from Netflix’s lineup in the United States.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Since that Netflix exit at start of May, Alita: Battle Angel hasn’t been available on any major streaming services, but that drought will finally come to an end next week.
Hulu recently released its monthly newsletter, revealing the complete lineup of movies and TV shows joining the service throughout July. That list included Alita: Battle Angel, which will begin streaming on Hulu July 1st.
So in just a matter of days, Alita is going to be back in the streaming space, and it’ll be on the service that has always made the most sense as its regular streaming home. Hulu is owned by Disney, the company that also owns 20th Century Studios, the studio behind Alita. The service has been the de facto streaming destination for most of 20th Century’s titles in recent years, like Alien: Romulus and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
What’s Coming to Hulu in July?
Alita is one of the biggest titles hitting Hulu in July, but there are dozens of others worth getting excited about as well — especially at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows joining Hulu’s lineup on July 1st.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release
The Comedian
Country Strong
Daddy Day Camp
The Day After Tomorrow
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
The Equalizer 3
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari
Friends With Benefits
Fruitvale Station
Garden State
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Honest Thief
The Internship
I Love You, Man
I Origins
I, Robot
I Saw the Light
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingdom Of Heaven
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mission To Mars
Pixels
The Pledge
Prometheus
Puss In Boots
Real Steel
Ruby Sparks
The Sandlot
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sisters
Sugar
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy
Taxi (2004)
Ted
Ted 2
The Way Way Back
Wrath Of Man