All 8 Jenna Ortega Horror Movies Ranked

Jenna Ortega is already a name you just can’t miss in the industry these days. After making a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s rising stars and starring in Wednesday, she’s proven she can easily adapt to any role or setting. Her latest film projects including the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow and the dark comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, show how Ortega continues to explore new facets of her craft. But it’s in real horror that her career takes on a different weight: from brief roles to leading parts, the actress has the presence to carry scares, tension, and even the most unstable scripts. It’s no surprise that she was considered Gen Z’s scream queen.

This is an actress who always finds ways to make her characters more believable and interesting, consistently surprising the audience. With that in mind, here are all of Jenna Ortega’s horror movies, ranked.

8) Insidious: Chapter 2

Ortega’s role here is almost symbolic. Insidious: Chapter 2 follows the Lambert family facing supernatural forces shortly after the events of the first movie. Playing Annie, the actress appears briefly in a moment near the climax, but with little dialogue or development. There’s not enough space to evaluate her performance, as her role in the scene is purely expository and dependent on the tension built by other characters.

Within this plot, Ortega doesn’t have the opportunity to explore dramatic layers, and her screen time is so brief that it’s unlikely to leave any impression on the audience. It’s one of those cases where her name on the cast list serves more to complete the credits than to make a mark on the film’s story. It’s more a filmography curiosity than a relevant performance, to be honest.

7) Studio 666

Studio 666 follows the band Foo Fighters trying to record an album in a haunted house while demonic forces start to take over. Here, Ortega appears as Skye Willow, and her presence is a clear example of a “quick impact.” She shows up early in the film and delivers an intense moment that helps set the horror mood. However, it’s still a small role, which explains its position in the ranking.

Within this chaotic context, Jenna’s appearance is almost like a prologue. Even so, she manages to bring authenticity to the scene, knowing she’s part of a project that leans into deliberate absurdity. Overall, it’s not a role that demands much, but she maintains the necessary seriousness to keep the moment from becoming over-the-top, which is already a win considering the movie’s tone.

6) The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Playing Phoebe, Ortega stands out as one of the most competent parts of The Babysitter: Killer Queen‘s cast. The movie is a sequel to The Babysitter, following Cole (Judah Lewis) two years after the massacre, now trying to survive another night of terror with cultists. Ortega shines here by bringing a more sarcastic and carefree tone, which sets her apart from the panic of the other characters.

However, despite this, the script doesn’t offer enough depth for her to go beyond the “outsider with sharp comebacks” persona, which automatically limits the impact of her performance. Basically, Ortega injects energy into weaker scenes, but it’s unrealistic to expect more than that. It was a fun role to watch her in, but not one that showcases her dramatic range yet.

5) American Carnage

In American Carnage, Ortega gets the chance to show what she’s capable of when it comes to horror. The film is about young Hispanic teens held by the government and made to work in a nursing home, but disturbing secrets begin to surface. She plays Camila, and manages to convey credibility even in a script that can be somewhat uneven, balancing vulnerability and pragmatism in a very natural way. The film’s tone fluctuates, but one thing is clear: her performance is consistent and keeps the audience engaged whenever she’s on screen.

Ortega has always been a standout, captivating and stealing scenes constantly. Here, she demonstrates an ability to react to absurdity with a realism that other cast members lack. While it’s not a role that deeply challenges her, she helps maintain the tension in a movie that would certainly have less dramatic impact without her.

4) Death of a Unicorn

Produced by A24, Death of a Unicorn gives Ortega the chance to do what she does best: navigate between sarcasm and discomfort. The story follows Elliot (Paul Rudd) and his daughter Ridley (Ortega), who accidentally hit a unicorn and find themselves caught in a game of exploitation and greed soon after. The script’s inconsistent tone doesn’t stop her from staying grounded, and she manages to keep her character believable even when the plot embraces the absurd.

Ortega never loses focus, building her character as someone resilient while still affected by the whole situation. Essentially, it’s clear she adds layers the film doesn’t always explore – making everything more interesting. Her performance grows even more nuanced and consistently stands out as the highlight. This is a project where the actress demonstrates strong control and a keen sense of tone, even if the movie itself isn’t particularly memorable.

3) X

In X, Ortega isn’t the protagonist, but steals every scene she’s in. As Lorraine, she has one of the most interesting arcs in this ’70s-set slasher about a group of young people traveling to film an adult movie, only to fall prey to a murderous couple. She starts off as the most reserved and morally strict character, but over the course of the film, she becomes curious and her attitude shifts. This transition could have felt forced, but it doesn’t – in fact, quite the opposite.

Ortega gradually and convincingly conveys her character’s emotions and feelings in what should be a supporting role. Suddenly, her arc becomes more compelling than others in some ways. On top of that, she handles the moments of tension and shock extremely well, balancing physical horror with the internal conflict the movie demands. Here, Ortega has a clear mission: deliver dramatic presence and maintain control of the pace so she doesn’t become a caricature – and she succeeds at both.

2) Scream

The Scream franchise has a legacy, and with Ortega involved, it might be one of its biggest wins yet. The 2022 film follows a new wave of murders in Woodsboro, connecting veteran and new characters. As Tara Carpenter, Ortega appears from the very first scene, delivering one of the most intense openings in the entire saga. She masterfully conveys vulnerability and resilience, turning what could have been just another victim into someone with strong dramatic weight.

Within this setting, Ortega’s character not only survives the opening (which is rare in this franchise, by the way) but also remains relevant throughout the story. There’s fear and determination in her performance that immediately makes Tara stand out to the audience. What happens here is a commitment in the chase scenes and emotional moments that naturally show both control and charisma, ultimately establishing Tara as one of the new pillars of the series.

1) Scream VI

The top of this ranking isn’t far off from what the 2022 Scream showed, but it gives Ortega the chance to develop her character even more and truly showcase what she can do with horror when given real space. In Scream VI, she returns as Tara in a story that takes the survivors to New York, where a new Ghostface begins another massacre. With more screen time and several interactions, Ortega’s character deepens her relationship with her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) and maintains a strong presence in the action and suspense scenes.

When the actress started rising in Hollywood as one of the new promises (especially in the genre) she had only shown a glimpse of her talent. With this movie, she delivers a much more confident performance, exploring the trauma from the previous one without letting it define her entirely. She balances her character’s vulnerability with much more assertive actions (especially notable in the final scenes). This is Ortega’s most complete horror performance to date and a clear example of how she can grow even with continuing storylines.