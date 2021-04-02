Almost Every James Bond Movie is Streaming Free on YouTube

✖

With five months still to go before Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond, No Time to Die, is released in theaters (with the chance of another delay still up in the air), MGM has given Bond fans and those interested in the series a perfect time to start watching or re-watching the movies. MGM has put 20 of the 24 available Bond movies up for free on YouTube, though playing with ads. Not included in the available films however are the four movies starring Daniel Craig (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and SPECTRE), so a full catch up on his movies isn't possible on this platform unless you want to spend a few bucks to rent those four (H/T SlashFilm).

The included films available for free include all of the late Sean Connery's films, Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever; George Lazenby's sole effort, On Her Majesty's Secret Service; Roger Moore's seven features, Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill; Timothy Dalton's two features, The Living Daylights and License to Kill; plus Pierce Brosnan's four Bond movies, Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

Of interest to completionists as well is that Sean Connery’s "unofficial" Bond movie Never Say Never Again (unofficial in that it wasn't produced by EON Productions, but very much features Connery as Bond!) is also available on YouTube for free viewing (again, with ads). The film was produced 12 years after Connery's final EON film, Diamonds Are Forever, and marked his seventh time as Bond on the big screen.

The world was saddened in October to learn that Connery had passed away at the age of 90 years old. Fellow Bond actors Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan released statements about his influence and their adoration for him after his passing.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig said. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”