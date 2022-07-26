Inflation is about to hit your Amazon Prime subscription if you happen to be in Europe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video subscribers in Europe were sent an email about pricing changes beginning on September 15 which will be different from place to place. In the UK the monthly price for Prime is rising 12.5% to £9 ($10.83) while the annual subscription is going up 20% to £95 ($114). Subscribers in Germany will see their annual memberships go up 30% to €89.90 ($90.95) while French subscribers will see the biggest leap, the aforementioned 43%, €69.90 ($70.74).

The trade notes that UK subscribers are getting their first price increase from Amazon since 2014, something the company attributes to "new products" like "the number of new film and TV originals." Amazon writes in the email: "We have significantly increased the number of products available with unlimited, fast Prime delivery; added and expanded ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery; and added more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books."

This raise in prices for Prime Subscribers in Europe comes less than six months after Prime announced a raise in prices for US subscribers as well. The monthly price for a Prime subscription from $12.99 a month to $14.99 a month and was the first price increase for Prime in the US in four years.

"Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime," an official press release read back in February. "Since 2018 in the U.S., availability of Free Same-Day Delivery has expanded from 48 metropolitan areas to more than 90, items available for Prime free shipping have increased over 50%, and members have saved billions of dollars shopping Prime Day. This is all on top of new program benefits like prescription savings and fast, free delivery from Amazon Pharmacy and the continually growing Amazon Music for Prime members, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming. With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs, Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S..."

Since launching Amazon Prime Video has rolled out fan-favorite hit shows like The Wheel of Time, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, and have big plans to release their new Lord of the Rings TV series, The Rings of Power, later this year. Prime has also begun chasing Oscar gold with their original films as well with Amazon Studios original films like Manchester by the Sea and Sound of Metal winning Academy Awards in recent years. Last year the studio released some of their biggest movies though, the blockbuster The Tomorrow War and comedy-sequel Coming 2 America.