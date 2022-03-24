New Ambulance Trailer Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal Released





Ambulance has a brand new trailer for the heist action movie. Michael Bay is back and he’s bringing the kind of bombastic action that fans love. Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal are teamed as brothers trying to secure one last score. Things go wildly out of control as they take authorities on a sprawling high speed chase through Los Angeles. When a paramedic gets wrapped up in their scheme it becomes clear that they’re in for more than either of these brothers bargained for. Interestingly, this is a remake of a Danish movie that puts Bay’s unique sensibilities to the test. Theaters have been looking for crowd pleasers that aren’t attached to previous IP and this might be the one that breaks through the pandemic ceiling. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Michael Bay again, as well as an incredibly talented cast and crew in Ambulance,” Rami Adeleke said of working with the beloved director again. “I grew up inspired by action films like Bad Boys and The Rock. They played a huge role in my aspirations to be part of special operations. So, to now be a part of the same catalogue that inspired me is a very exciting full-circle moment.”

Universal Pictures dropped an official description for Ambulance late last year: “In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t – his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal; Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.”

“But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.”

