iZombie's Rahul Kohli Shares Fanart of Himself as Marvel's Mr. Fantastic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got its biggest casting update in a while earlier this week, when Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors was cast in Ant-Man 3, with reports indicating that he will be playing Kang the Conqueror. The casting quickly sent Marvel fans into a tizzy, especially given Kang's canonical comic connection to the Fantastic Four. With Kang being a descendant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the comics, many began to speculate about who will eventually be the MCU's take on Reed, with many hoping for a person of color to play the role. A popular suggestion has been iZombie and Harley Quinn star Rahul Kohli -- and he's responded to the fancasts in a pretty great way. On Monday, Kohli took to social media to share fanart of himself as Mr. Fantastic, while joking that he doesn't want fans to "Reed into" him posting the art.

Fantastic work by @Get2DaChopra! It’s just a bit of fun folks, try not to Reed into anything 💕 pic.twitter.com/rQYvmjqayU — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 15, 2020

While the MCU's take on the Fantastic Four is probably still a ways away - especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the production or release of a lot of the franchise's Phase 4 slate - fans will surely continue to speculate about who could be the latest to step into the role of Reed Richards. Prior to Majors' casting as Kang, a popular fan campaign called for John Krasinski to play Reed, with his real-life wife Emily Blunt playing Sue Storm.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said. "So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained last year. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

