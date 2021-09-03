Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Theory Teases Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel Crossover

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has arrived, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe their first look at one of the franchise's biggest entries of its Multiverse Saga. Now, one spectacular fan theory suggests a direct line from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Ms. Marvel and Quantumania.

A viral tweet shared Monday afternoon points out the fact the Ten Rings from Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel's bangle, and Kang's headquarters within the Quantum Realm all bare a striking resemblance to one another and, in theory, could all link back to Kang. Throw in a holographics from the post-credits scene from Shang-Chi, it would seem all of the MacGuffins or locations do, in fact, have something to do with one another.

In short, probably not. While Quantumania does look to have a much larger scope than the previous two pictures in the franchise, it's still not an Avengers-level outing. Still, it stands to reason the similarities between everything will be touched on or explained on the upcoming blockbuster. That said, the vast majority of the film is set to take place in the Quantum Realm and examine Janet Van Dyne's time in the alternate dimension.

"There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed previously told ComicBook.com. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for the studio. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.