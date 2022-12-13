Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Producer Teases How Kang Differs From Thanos

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's producer is teasing how different Kang is from Thanos. Stephen Broussard talked to Total Film about the MCU's beginnig to Phase 5. It's hard not to bring up Thanos is some way, shape or form even as these movies gain some distance from The Infinity Saga. Despite a new phase, people are still wondering how Jonathan Majors' villain will be different than Josh Brolin's philosopher brawler. It feels like Kang will be relying on technology a lot more than Thanos did. However, it remains a point in the time-traveler's favor that the actor who plays him didn't get into that kind of ridiculous shape for no reason. It feels like there will be Conquering of a "hands-on" method as well. If he posed no real threat to Ant-Man, then why were so many fans scared for poor Paul Rudd after the first trailer dropped? It seems like Kang is going to hit the scene with a splash in his first time being the true antagonist of a story in the MCU. Check out what the producer had to say about those differences down below!

"He is very powerful, very formidable, very strong, and will have, obviously, an ongoing presence, à la Thanos in the stories, going forward in ways that are different from Thanos and feel very fresh to us," Broussard told Total Film.

CinePOP managed to speak with the man himself. Majors offered his own opinion of how Kang stacks up to the big boss of Avengers. "It's hard to say. I think Thanos was an incredible villain," the MCU actor mused. "We only got to this stage because of Josh Brolin's great work [as Thanos]. I understand the comparisons between Thanos and Kang, but they are completely different worlds."

Director Peyton Reed also talked about the influence of the Mad Titan on everything that's come afterward for Marvel. Kang is working at a different level of power than Thanos was. The director added, "[Quantumania] is the biggest adventure that Ant-Man and Wasp have ever gone on. We're going to some strange places and we're encountering an antagonist unlike anything they've ever experienced. And that includes Thanos."

Here's how Marvel.com describes the trip into the Quantum Realm: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Do you think Kang can somehow eclipse Thanos? Let us know down in the comments!