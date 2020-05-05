Arrow Star John Barrowman Has Very Strong Feelings About Netflix's Extraction

✖

At the end of April Netflix dropped a new original action film that was built from the ground up as a crowd pleaser. Extraction united Thor himself Chris Hemsworth as its star with his Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo producing (and Joe writing the script), and Endgame stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave stepping behind the camera as director. The film quickly became one of the most watched pieces of content on the streaming service and is reportedly on track to be their most-streamed original movie of all time. Needless to say, it has earned a lot of fans, but one person who is not a fan made their presence known as actor John Barrowman blasted the movie on Twitter.

"Hey @netflix #Extraction what a pile of shit," Barrowman wrote. "Just my personal opinion but what a piece of sh-t. And I was ready to love it. Do I care about any of the characters NO! Absolutely SH-TE!! My recommendation dont waste 2 hours of you (sic) isolated life. Jb."

When questioned by a fan that since it features the Avengers star front and center it should seemingly be watchable, Barrowman retorted: "I love Chris Hemsworth but not this movie.. it’s Sh-te!"

Hey @netflix #Extraction what a pile of shit..just my personal opinion but what a piece of shit. And I was ready to love it. Do I care about any of the characters NO! Absolutely SHITE!! My recommendation dont waste 2 hours of you isolated life. Jb. — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) May 5, 2020

Despite Barrowman's very clear disinterest in the movie, it has already been seen by a lot of people around the world. According to Netflix the movie is on track to have the biggest movie premiere on the streaming service, who are projecting it will be watched by 90 million households within its first four weeks of release. The film arrived on the streaming service on Friday, April 24 and quickly shot up to the #1 most popular spot on Netflix in the United States where it stayed for the better part of a week. Extraction remains in Netflix's daily-updated Top 10 and has only recently been outwatched by some of their newest releases.

In news sure to make Barrowman sigh deeply, a sequel to the film is already in the works as well. It was announced last night that Joe Russo has closed his deal to return to write the script, which could be a prequel or a proper sequel, but Hemsworth and Hargrave are not yet attached and will only begin negotiations once the script is complete. We hope for John's sake that he enjoys the follow-up film more.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.