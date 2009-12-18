Avatar 2 Star Says Sequels Will Have Fans "Enchanted and Fascinated"

✖

One of the biggest surprises for James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels, besides the length of time it has taken for them to get made, is that actor Stephen Lang is set to return to the cast. As fans may recall, Lang took on the part of Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first film but was one of the few to not make it out of the movie alive, making his involvement in the follow-ups an unexpected turn of events. Speaking in a new interview Lang confirmed that his time on set is done for both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 while also hyping up the experience for those that are waiting.

"I think they'll be enchanted and fascinated," Lang revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Look, there are people who are going to just adore this world." The actor went on to reveal that even though filming is mostly done on the first two follow-ups he thinks of the current time spent as the real making of the film. He added: "It's just a beautifully imagined universe that Cameron has conceived of here. The partners we have, the people working by his [side], are committed to the vision of it and they bring so much to the table, from the actors to the caterers and everybody else. I'm looking forward to it as much as everyone else. It's been so long in the making, so long a part of my life."

Further details of his work in the film couldn't be confirmed by the actor though, noting: "Basically they cut my b---s off if I do (reveal anything)."

Lang is joined in the cast by several other returning players including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana plus Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include even more newcomers than returning members though with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

The still untitled second film was originally slated to debut on December 17, 2021 but is now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024 (the upcoming Rogue Squadron movie from Patty Jenkins will arrive in-between them). Though planned for already, it's still unconfirmed if Avatar 4 or 5 will happen as James Cameron has said previously the success of the second and third films will decide their fates.