Avatar: The Way of Water Officially Crosses Another Major Box Office Milestone

Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed another major box office milestone. The sequel to 2009's Avatar earned $63.4 million over three days in its third weekend at the box office, which is lower than expected, but still enough to bring its running domestic box office total to $400 million. By the end of the day on Monday, the movie will have brought in $82.4 million over the long weekend. Globally, the film opened to $400 million and his since climbed past $1.38 worldwide. Avatar: The Way of Water has seen mostly positive reviews from critics, though its Rotten Tomatoes score has fallen since its debut. The consensus on the review aggregator website reads, "Narratively, it might be fairly standard stuff -- but visually speaking, Avatar: The Way of Water is a stunningly immersive experience."

ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley had high praise for the film, awarding it a 5-out-of-5 review: "Film is an ever-evolving medium that, for better or worse, demands a 'what have you done for me lately' hunger from its audience. In the 13 years between Avatar films, fans have been treated to a rebirth of Star Wars, the meteoric rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and an overall box office boom that has made billion-dollar pictures a regular occurrence. With an abundance of theatrical treats over the past decade, the magic of Avatar (2009) has been somewhat overlooked. If there was any doubt, James Cameron reminds audiences exactly what he's capable of. Words don't do Avatar: The Way of Water justice. While this film has all the makings of a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience, audiences should relish in the fact that there is much more to come."

In Avatar: The Way of Water, "Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans."

James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way of Water from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The film's cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters. At least three more Avatar sequels are planned, with Cameron directing at least the next installment. He's compared ]the series to episodic television.