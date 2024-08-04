Rob Liefeld Teases the Upcoming Avengelyne Movie





Avengelyne is peak-Rob Liefeld, developed at the height of the comic creator’s mid-’90s career. The character, an angel that often finds herself at odds with demons and other supernatural entities, will soon hit the silver screen thanks to the likes of Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde. As it stands now, Robbie is set to appear in the title role in the film, in addition to producing under her LuckyChap banner, while Wilde will direct. Suffice it to say, Liefeld is ecstatic with how well the movie’s been developed so far.

“We’ve got great pedigree [on Avengelyne] with Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde. I’m like, ‘Is this happening?!’ But no, they read it and they loved it,” Liefeld tells ComicBook. “They pitched me how they saw Avengelyne, and I’m stupid enough to say to Olivia and Margot, ‘Are you sure you guys want to do this?’ I couldn’t help myself.”

As to how the Avengelyne movie could be the best it could be, Liefeld says the filmmakers behind it need to take a page out of the Deadpool book and stay true to the source material.

“Stick to the comics. All three Deadpool reflect the comic books heavily,” Liefeld adds. “They do not stray and try and change it for some random director or producer to use. They’ve really been consistent with the comics, which is why the fans love them so much.”

At one point, Liefeld was developing the film with Gina Carano and the package landed at Paramount. After no further development on that, however, the studio’s option lapsed allowing Robbie to swoop in and pick it up. Robbie’s now in talks with Warner Bros. to sell the movie.

“Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable,” Liefeld said in a separate ComicBook interview. “A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her, she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey.”