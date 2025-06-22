A Scrapped MCU Cameo Could Change Avengers: Doomsday’s Conflict in a Major Way

Doctor Doom has yet to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but it already feels like the franchise’s heroes don’t stand a chance against him. He’s seemingly after control of the multiverse, and while he’s making moves to plant his flag in different realities, the New Avengers and Sam Wilson’s team will be too busy to notice. They can’t agree on a new direction for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so they’re going to need to lean on someone who has more experience: Thor. The God of Thunder is already confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside his brother, Loki, who is busy holding together the multiverse.

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the two Asgardians will reunite to let the sun shine on them again. However, they would be smart to make the movie a family affair, as a third brother who has yet to officially appear in the MCU is out there and could be useful in the fight against Doom.

Balder Nearly Had a Major Role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange becomes familiar with the multiverse in his second solo movie, traveling from reality to reality with America Chavez to ensure that Scarlet Witch doesn’t do too much damage with the Darkhold. At one of his stops, he meets a version of the Illuminati, led by Charles Xavier. Captain Marvel, Mister Fantastic, Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and Baron Mordo make up the rest of the roster, and they all scold Doctor Strange because they believe he’s a threat to the multiverse. Strange lucked out, though, because he nearly got a stern talking to from another character, Balder the Brave, who Daniel Craig was going to bring to life.

Balder ended up getting cut from Multiverse of Madness, leaving his place in the MCU a mystery. The situation became clearer during Loki Season 2, when the God of Mischief stumbles upon statues of the Norse gods. He’s in his feelings because he’s not standing alongside his brother, Thor, and father, Odin, but Balder, who he doesn’t think is relevant. Mobius puts Loki in his place, telling him that everyone knows about Balder the Brave. The dialogue is easy to miss, but it teases a future for the character, one where he fights alongside his brothers in the MCU’s biggest battle yet.

Balder and Doctor Doom Aren’t Going to Get Along in the MCU

Myths and Ledgends from Around the World, a book Erik Selvig reads in the MCU, seems to tease that Loki is responsible for Balder’s death. The God of Mischief’s feelings in Loki Season 2 paint a different picture, though. It’s possible that Balder doesn’t like all the pomp and circumstance that comes with being a god, so he sets out into the Nine Realms to forge his own path. His journey of self-discovery may have even started before Loki and Thor were born, with the siblings only hearing about their brother through stories. After all, Thor and Loki found themselves in a similar boat with Hela.

The arrival of Doom is sure to call for a reunion, as the MCU is without some of its more natural-born leaders, like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. In Marvel Comics, Balder finds himself sitting on Asgard’s throne from time to time, and he even leads his people into battle when he needs to. It also doesn’t hurt his case that he’s one of the faster Asgardians, having the ability to strike before an enemy even gets a chance to get their feet underneath him.

While Thor and Loki are likely to find themselves in support roles as the MCU puts its new generation of heroes into the spotlight, there has to be a window in Doomsday‘s run time to allow them to reunite with their long-lost brother. It’ll be more than a cheap cameo, as Balder has the potential to be a difference maker against Doom and whatever the villain has up his sleeve.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.

