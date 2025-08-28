Robert Downey Jr. & Ryan Reynolds’ Avengers: Doomsday Feud Rumors Addressed by New Report

While there’s certainly excitement for Avengers: Doomsday, there’s also a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding the project. It’s no secret that Marvel’s Multiverse Saga has been uneven, struggling to replicate the consistency and narrative cohesion that made the Infinity Saga a pop culture phenomenon. As fans wonder how Doomsday can do justice to all members of its ever-expansive cast (27 actors and counting), there’s also been word of behind-the-scenes turbulence. Earlier this month, rumors circulated of “dysfunction” on the Doomsday set with claims of massive egos causing trouble and Robert Downey Jr. demanding weeks of reshoots. There’s also been speculation that Downey has been feuding with Ryan Reynolds, but a new report has provided clarity on that matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to People, there is “zero bad blood” between Downey and Reynolds, as sources tell the outlet the two actors “have never met in person.” Rumors about a Downey vs. Reynolds feud seem to have stemmed from speculation about “a joke gone too far” on the Doomsday set, causing issues between cast members. With little to go off of, people theorized the parties in question might have been Downey and Reynolds.

Will Ryan Reynolds Return as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday?

It remains to be seen if Reynolds will even play Deadpool in the upcoming Avengers movie. Earlier this month, reports stated Reynolds would reprise his iconic role in Doomsday, though Deadpool wouldn’t be part of the official Avengers team. However, Reynolds’ involvement has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. The only member of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast revealed during the record-breaking Doomsday cast announcement livestream from earlier this year was Channing Tatum as Gambit.

If Reynolds does return, there’s no guarantee he’d even cross paths with Downey on set anyway. Doomsday is a very complex production, and figuring out the logistics has been a bit of an adventure. Alan Cumming, who’s reprising his X-Men role as Nightcrawler, shared that he “did the entire film in isolation” and didn’t know which characters he’d be sharing the screen with. It’s possible Reynolds and Downey were on set at different times and shot their scenes separately. With an ensemble this large, not everyone in Doomsday is going to have screen time together.

With “a joke gone too far” as a context clue, it isn’t surprising Marvel fans speculated Reynolds could be at the center. The actor is famous for his improvisational comedy style, frequently going off script to inject humor in scenes. As seen in Deadpool & Wolverine (which has a joke referencing Hugh Jackman’s divorce), Reynolds doesn’t pull any punches. Jackman was game for the crack about his divorce, but, theoretically, Reynolds could have said something that hit a little too close to home for another actor. Fortunately, it appears everything is good between him and Downey.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reynolds and Downey have scenes together in Doomsday. Fans would have loved if Deadpool crossed paths with Iron Man, as it would have been fun to see the two actors verbally spar and try to one-up each other with quips. Deadpool vs. Doom may not hit with the same effect (it remains to be seen what Downey’s portrayal of the powerful villain looks like), but it’d still be great to see two of the biggest comic book movie stars in the same frame.