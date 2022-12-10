Avengers: Endgame Director Shares Perfect Response to Black Widow Complaints

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo had the perfect response to one fan's complaint about Black Widow. Years after the release of the massive crossover film, people are still upset about Scarlett Johansson's character falling off that cliff in Vormir. Clearly, the directors haven't forgotten. Russo in particular was in the mood to have a little fun with the fanbase as one person's message actually reached the duo. In the response video, the Endgame director perfectly employed "White Flag" by Dido and mimed playing a song on the tiniest violin just for them. Now, some fans might not enjoy that, but a lot of MCU fans have enjoyed the constant memes about Natasha since that moment. (All of them will be even more hysterical as she's almost certainly going to play a role in Avengers: Secret Wars.) Check out the video down below!

Kevin Feige hinted that they're working on something with the actress last year. But, nothing has been announced yet. "We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer," The Marvel boss said. "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber. From those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour in Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow, working with you Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career."

Will We See Black Widow in Live-Action Again?

Johansson herself talked to Collider last year about her goals as producer. She broke her silence on the possibility of appearing in the MCU again at some point.

"I have worked for 30 years, which is insane when I say it out loud, but I think I just understand the efficiency of how productions run and how you thin the fat on a production and make things well oiled," Johansson revealed. "I've learned that the fish rots from the head, which is very very true I think in any creative space, but particularly a production involves many hundreds of people and so yeah, just working with people that want to be there and all want to creatively contribute to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family I think is something I'm really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people."

"As far as Marvel goes, it's like working with family there," Johansson added. "Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing's ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue sky ideas around and see what sticks. It's like a creative playground that's just like a dream. Again, I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there that comes from being in the world for 10 years with those guys."

