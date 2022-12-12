Former Jackass Star Bam Margera Released From Hospital After Health Scare

Days after being admitted to a hospital in what was initially reported as a rather serious condition, Bam Margera has been released. Suffering from a serious bout of pneumonia, TMZ now reports the Jackass alumnus has tested negative for COVID-19 and has subsequently been discharged from a San Diego hospital. The tabloid originally reported Margera was originally placed on a ventilator in the hospital's intensive care united.

"I'm out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers," Margera shared alongside a picture of himself and friend (and CEO of Element Skateboards) Johnny Schillereff.

Margera's health has been a concern of many after a very public, years-long battle with addiction and failed stints in rehab. Due to those issues, a "Free Bam" movement has started amongst fans of the skateboard pro, suggesting his family has placed Margera into a conservatorship comparable to Britney Spears.

His wife has since debunked those claims, saying the family has instead placed the actor in a "temporary healthcare guardianship" from reasons private to the family.

"It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction," his wife Nikki Boyd previously shared on Instagram. "You've watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs. Our family has let you into the chaos that is our home, and we want nothing more than to continue this journey together. The 'Free Bam' movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny."

"Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public," She added. "If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The 'Free Bam' theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health and well-being. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family. As our extended family, we ask you to support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety. With heart, The Margera Family."