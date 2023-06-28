Barbie Star Reveals How She Perfected Iconic High Heel Scene

When the Barbie trailer was released, there were plenty of iconic moments, but there was one that went viral. The scene in question features Barbie's feet, perfectly arched, stepping out of a pair of pink pom-pom heels and, despite being out of the shoes and standing on the floor, never lose their perfect arch — just like a Barbie doll's feet. Now, Barbie star Margot Robbie reveals how that moment was perfected and yes, those are her real feet.

Speaking with Fandango (via PEOPLE), Robbie revealed that those really are her feet and that it took just a few takes to get the shot of that perfect Barbie doll foot arch.

"It probably took about eight takes, wasn't that many," Robbie said.

"They are my feet," she continued. "I walked up, they. had little sticky bits on the floor, like double-sided tape, for the shoes so they wouldn't come off so that I could get my feet out of them. I was holding onto a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that."

Robbie also explained that she also just prefers to be authentic when it comes to her work, which is why she did the shot with her own feet.

"I always try to do my own inserts. I don't like when I watch a movie and I know it's not my hands," she said. "I hate that so much. I always say to the director, 'Please let me know my own things.' I don't like knowing that I didn't do them."

Margot Robbie Begged for Iconic Aqua "Barbie Girl" Song to Be Included in Film's Soundtrack

It was also recently revealed that Robbie begged director Greta Gerwig for the inclusion of Aqua's "Barbie Girl" for the film's soundtrack — or at least a nod to it. Fans were baffled when the first trailer for the film arrived without the beloved 1997 hit.

"I was like, 'Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can't do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua's 'Barbie Girl.' It has to be in there.' And [Greta] was like, 'Don't worry, we're going to find a cool way to incorporate it,'" Robbie told Rolling Stone.

Robbie continued: "And then, when she was like, 'Guess who's going to do the remix of Aqua's "Barbie Girl"? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.' I was like, 'Together? Are you joking?!' I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds."

What is Barbie About?

Here's how Warner Bros describes Barbie: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

"The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen")."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.