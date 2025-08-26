DCU Batman Casting Rumor Breakdown: Is It The Right Actor For the For Role?

As the DC Universe begins to build itself up from scratch, DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran have the responsibility of recasting most – if not all – of the big DC heroes going forward. David Corenswet has shown his capabilities as Superman and helped to lead the movie to its success with his nearly perfect portrayal of the iconic superhero in the Gunn-written and directed film. Now, it’s time to turn the focus from the Man of Steel to the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson currently stars in Matt Reeves’ Batman movies, and he does an excellent job as the titular hero. However, the DC Universe looks likely to recast the role for The Brave and The Bold, and one rumored name for the gig is none other than Brandon Sklenar.

Sklenar is still a relative newcomer to Hollywood, having had his first credited role in 2011’s Cornered. For the first few years of his acting career, he mainly nabbed small roles, including the role as Loner in an episode of New Girl, later appearing in films like Temple, Mapplethorpe, Magic Lantern, Glass Jaw, and Vice. The actor has since gone on to nab roles in bigger projects like Westworld, Walker: Independence, and the controversial It Ends with Us. Since 2022, he’s starred in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, as Spencer Dutton, as well as the recent thriller film Drop. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, though, the actor recently wrapped production on the adaptation of the best-selling novel The Housemaid, and is set to appear in multiple projects, including F.A.S.T., After Shock, and The Rescue.

So, what about possibly starring as Batman?

Sklenar Should Take on the Caped Crusader

Brandon SKlenar in “Yellowstone: 1923” / Paramount

The role of Batman is one that many actors chase after. Not only is it an iconic character, but it’s a character many have watched on the big screen growing up, while also getting to enjoy the comics. It’s rare for a character to maintain that level of popularity over the decades, enough that actors who were born long ago can still dream about getting their own chance at playing the Caped Crusader on the big screen one day. It’s this reason, perhaps, that it often feels like every upcoming actor is rumored for the role whenever a new iteration is being discussed. As it stands, Robert Pattinson is confirmed to return for The Batman Part II, but DC Universe is still looking to move forward with The Brave and the Bold from director Andy Muschietti.

Since it was first announced in June 2023, fans have been wondering who the new Batman for the DC universe would be. The project has been in development, but is still a ways off, as Warner Bros. focuses on The Batman Part II and ensuring the two Batman movies do not come out too closely together. However, rumors have continued to circulate, and Sklenar is the latest to be speculated for the role. Although he may not have quite as big a resume as some other actors, Sklenar would be an exciting choice should he actually be cast. The actor has shown his versatility in projects like Drop, as well as his work on the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923. Although often depicted as moody and dark, there is a ton of depth to Batman, and like Pattinson, Sklenar is more than capable of delivering on the big screen.

More importantly, though, the actor feels like the perfect choice to work with someone like Muschietti. The director is known for thinking outside the box when casting for his projects. When Bill Skarsgård was selected to portray Pennywise in the IT films, there was plenty of backlash initially, with many believing the actor physically was not the right choice for the iconic horror character. Yet, Skarsgård and Muschietti quickly proved the naysayers wrong, and the actor delivered an exciting new take on the character – one that he’ll reprise in the upcoming television series: IT: Welcome to Derry. Sklenar may not be the first name many consider when thinking of Batman, but that’s because many dismiss his resume. The actor may still be on the rise in Hollywood, but he’s proven he’s capable of tackling anything thrown at him.

This, of course, will be incredibly important in The Brave and the Bold as whoever is cast as Batman will also be helping to bring in a handful of new characters to the DC Universe, including Robin. It’s an unusual father-son story, and whoever is cast as Batman has an important role in not just the film, but the DC Universe moving forward. So, while Sklenar may seem like the underdog in this situation, his work as gritty characters with plenty of heart, makes him the perfect choice for a complex character like Batman.

As of now, The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a release date. It’s also unknown when the project is expected to go into production.