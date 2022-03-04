Prime 1 Studio's Batman Movie Statue Reveals Best Look at Batsuit Yet

✖

Few superhero films are as anticipated as The Batman, as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson look to define a new era of The Dark Knight. What makes it even more anticipated is the fact that we still know so little about it, and even though we've received the first trailer, there's still so much we don't really know. A recent release of promo art revealed new looks at the new Batsuit, but during their recent showcase, Prime 1 Studios revealed a gorgeous new statue of Pattinson's Batman that gives us the best look yet at the new and improved Batman costume.

As you can see in the photos below, we get an up-close look at the upper and lower portions of the suit, and there's a bulkier look to it overall when you see it all laid out together. We also see a side pouch on his leg that likely holds his grappling hook (which we see him holding in the final image), and you can see there is extra padding on the thighs and knees built into the suit.

Prime 1 Studio revealed a Robert Pattinson Batman statue during their latest showcase pic.twitter.com/XbLAw2Ho9m — Batman Shots 📸 (@BatmanShots_) May 22, 2021

We also see the cowl up-close, and the statue features a second portrait that has white lenses. The cowl looks a little different from what we've seen and we aren't sure if there will be white lenses in the movie at some point, but if there are fans will lose their minds.

The third photo zooms in on the Bat-Symbol, and we also see all of the dents, scrapes, and scratches representing the wear and tear on the suit. It's a slick-looking costume, and you can check it all out in the post above.

In a previous interview Pattinson talked about how he hopes to push the character to the limit. "The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating," Pattinson said. "As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff. In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part."

The hype is already starting to build, and if what Pattinson has in store is as well-received as the suit itself, we could be in for something special.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.

What do you think of the statue and the suit? Let us know in the comments