The Batman Fans Freak Out as New Tenet Trailer Shows Robert Pattinson After Dark Knight Mention
The Batman fans are freaking out as the new Tenet trailer showed Robert Pattinson after mentioning The Dark Knight. Christopher Nolan’s latest work got the world premiere trailer treatment in Fortnite this evening. A lot of people are wondering just what the acclaimed filmmaker has in store with Tenet, but it’s clear he’s enjoying playing with the audience a little bit. Pattinson is famously following in the footsteps of Christian Bale in The Dark Knight trilogy. Those are some big shoes to fill, but the Twilight star seems to be up to the task. It feels like every time he’s mentioned now, there is some allusion to Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman flick. On Twitter, no Bat-fans were going to let that sly nod go by unnoticed.
Pattinson actually mentioned this strange coincidence to Variety when everything came together. He was actually working on Tenet when he learned about The Batman casting. It makes sense that the young actor would be eager to ask the veteran filmmaker about becoming The Bat after all the success Nolan enjoyed with the character.
"It’s so bizarre," Pattinson told the publication. "I was like, 'What a coincidence this is happening. It’s absolutely crazy. I was talking about things to do with the Batsuit. How to get more movements in it."
Am I the only one who noticed the irony of The Dark Knight frame is followed by Robert Pattinson stepping out of the car in a Bruce Wayne fashion? pic.twitter.com/3Rq1tHBpku— El Rey de Peña Duro (@elreybane) May 22, 2020
However, fans of Nolan’s work shouldn’t expect any conventional plot from this wild-looking tale.
Pattinson told GQ that he is not cleared to say anything about the plot of the film really. "I’m so curious. I mean, I literally haven’t seen a frame of this movie," Pattinson mentioned. Someone referred to his character as a time traveler, and the actor clarified, "He’s not a time traveler. There’s actually no time traveling. That’s, like, the one thing I’m approved to say."
Nolan mainstay Michael Caine has also been sworn to secrecy as he told The Hindu. "[Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script," Caine shared with them. "All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.”
Are you excited to see Tenet in theaters this year? Let us know in the comments!
Plot Twist
trailer terbaru TENET.
pas abis “from the revolutionary director of The Dark Knight” cut to karakter Robert Pattinson pic.twitter.com/8qoiA9XgaU— CulturePlay 忠 勇 真 Li Wenliang & Ai Fen Are Heroes (@picture_play) May 22, 2020
Sneaky Sneaky
i’d just like to say thank you to the tenet trailer for cutting “the dark knight trilogy" to robert pattinson looking very bruce wayne pic.twitter.com/uSGIVHzPEH— molly ⎊ ✿ (@gothamspoe) May 22, 2020
I see you out here
"from the revolutionary director of the dark knight trilogy" cuts straight to robert pattinson afterward. i see what you did there. pic.twitter.com/H2TEeznj8s— felicia (@eadehardy) May 22, 2020
Clever as all get out
Also that "From the director of the Dark Knight Trilogy" before cutting to Robert Pattinson, clever. 😉— JediDCMarvelite (@Jwil3698Justin) May 22, 2020
Everyone noticed
"From the revolutionary director of The Dark Knight trilogy" cuts straight to Robert Pattinson afterward. I see what you did there. https://t.co/nIpWA3pHUd pic.twitter.com/zFZbS4Bf18— Syahri Siddiq (@syahrisiddiq_) May 22, 2020
Very nice
“The revolutionary director of ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy”— Demi Joie (@DreemiFilms) May 22, 2020
Immediately cut to Robert Pattinson. Nicely done, #Tenet
Pretty funny
I find it really funny that they put the title card “Director of the Dark Knight Trilogy” right before showing Robert Pattinson.— Milmiskew (@Milmiskew) May 22, 2020
The simple fact
The fact after dark knight you can see robert pattinson— Burak (@aron_stampler) May 22, 2020
Confirmed.
THE TRANSITION OF THE REVOLUTIONARY DIRECTOR OF THE DARK KNIGHT TO ROBERT PATTINSON THAT IS BATMAN THAT IS BATMAN https://t.co/wxxkd8eGpA— batman fan (@WEBFLUlD) May 22, 2020
Neat little moment
I like how they showed “The Dark Knight Trilogy Director” and then show Robert Pattinson! 😉 #Tenet— Rizzie (@Rizzie47) May 22, 2020
Chef's kiss
Robert Pattinson showing up on screen after "From the visionary director of The Dark Knight trilogy" is *chef's kiss* https://t.co/O3JzLsUs65— Gusti Rosyam Fadli (@jiaref) May 22, 2020
Cheeky
"Revolutionary director of The Dark Knight trilogy" cuts to the shot of Pattinson. The new Bruce Wayne. That was cheeky 🤣🤣🤣#TenetTrailer #TENET https://t.co/1kjqnE4Oi6— ▪︎rahil▪︎ (@iHrahil) May 22, 2020
Makes you wonder
Is it a mere co-incidence that they show Robert Pattinson right after displaying "From the revolutionary Director of Dark Knight trilogy" or a subtle dig at him eventually failing as Batman? #TenetTrailer— Quarantine Kumaru (@rahulkaaalam) May 22, 2020
Perfect
Tenet looks so damn good :: love how they say “The Revolutionary Director of The Dark Knight Trilogy” in the trailer and the next shot shows Robert Pattinson stepping out of a car lol perfect 👌🏾— Derrick (@bambamfiasco25) May 22, 2020
Direct cut
"the revolutionary the dark knight trilogy" cuts to: ROBERT PATTINSON https://t.co/kR6WonZf2z— teresa (@rebellionlies) May 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.