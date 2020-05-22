The Batman Fans Freak Out as New Tenet Trailer Shows Robert Pattinson After Dark Knight Mention

The Batman fans are freaking out as the new Tenet trailer showed Robert Pattinson after mentioning The Dark Knight. Christopher Nolan’s latest work got the world premiere trailer treatment in Fortnite this evening. A lot of people are wondering just what the acclaimed filmmaker has in store with Tenet, but it’s clear he’s enjoying playing with the audience a little bit. Pattinson is famously following in the footsteps of Christian Bale in The Dark Knight trilogy. Those are some big shoes to fill, but the Twilight star seems to be up to the task. It feels like every time he’s mentioned now, there is some allusion to Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman flick. On Twitter, no Bat-fans were going to let that sly nod go by unnoticed.

Pattinson actually mentioned this strange coincidence to Variety when everything came together. He was actually working on Tenet when he learned about The Batman casting. It makes sense that the young actor would be eager to ask the veteran filmmaker about becoming The Bat after all the success Nolan enjoyed with the character.

"It’s so bizarre," Pattinson told the publication. "I was like, 'What a coincidence this is happening. It’s absolutely crazy. I was talking about things to do with the Batsuit. How to get more movements in it."

Am I the only one who noticed the irony of The Dark Knight frame is followed by Robert Pattinson stepping out of the car in a Bruce Wayne fashion? pic.twitter.com/3Rq1tHBpku — El Rey de Peña Duro (@elreybane) May 22, 2020

However, fans of Nolan’s work shouldn’t expect any conventional plot from this wild-looking tale.

Pattinson told GQ that he is not cleared to say anything about the plot of the film really. "I’m so curious. I mean, I literally haven’t seen a frame of this movie," Pattinson mentioned. Someone referred to his character as a time traveler, and the actor clarified, "He’s not a time traveler. There’s actually no time traveling. That’s, like, the one thing I’m approved to say."

Nolan mainstay Michael Caine has also been sworn to secrecy as he told The Hindu. "[Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script," Caine shared with them. "All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.”

