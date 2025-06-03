Major Marvel Star Teases MCU Return: “Definitely, There’s More on the Table”

Benicio del Toro has just given his most encouraging update yet regarding a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggesting his time as the fan-favorite cosmic entity, The Collector, may not be over. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Academy Award-winning actor offered a hopeful outlook on his MCU future, a significant tonal shift from very recent comments where he expressed doubt about being invited back into the franchise. While del Toro was clear that the decision is not up to him, his optimistic statement that “there’s more on the table” is sure to ignite fresh speculation that The Collector could play a role in the universe-shattering events of upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s definitely more on the table,” del Toro stated. “I mean, it’s not up to me, but I think there is.” This comment stands in stark contrast to remarks he made just a few days prior while promoting his new film, The Phoenician Scheme. In that interview with ComicBook, the actor was more uncertain about a return. “You gotta get invited to play in that international tournament, and I’d love to play in it, but fingers crossed that’ll happen soon,” del Toro said. He added, “I haven’t been invited yet for a second round”.

The shift from expressing hope for an invitation to suggesting a return of the Collector is a tangible possibility, which could indicate that conversations with Marvel Studios are progressing. Likewise, it may simply be the actor’s growing optimism about the character’s potential fit in the Multiverse Saga. Regardless, del Toro’s willingness to return is now clearer than ever, and the MCU has two perfect opportunities to make it happen.

The Collector’s MCU History and His Path Back to the Franchise

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Taneleer Tivan, The Collector, made his memorable debut in the mid-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World, where Asgardians entrusted him with the Aether, aka the Reality Stone, for safekeeping. After that, he became a major supporting character in Guardians of the Galaxy, operating out of his vast museum of interstellar fauna, relics, and species on the celestial head known as Knowhere. His last canonical appearance was in Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos (Josh Brolin) arrived on Knowhere to claim the Reality Stone. The Collector is seemingly trapped in that scene, but this was revealed to be an illusion created by the Mad Titan to lure the Guardians into a trap. As a result, his actual fate after his meeting with Thanos was left ambiguous. He later sold Knowhere to the Guardians of the Galaxy, a fact revealed in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and his current whereabouts in the universe are unknown.

With Avengers: Doomsday recently delayed to accommodate its massive scale and ambition, Marvel Studios has more time to finalize its sprawling cast, potentially creating an opening for fan-favorites like The Collector to return. As an ancient being obsessed with collecting the rarest specimens in the cosmos, The Collector would have an undeniable interest in the unique variants of heroes and villains emerging from the multiversal incursions. As such, he could serve as a vital, if opportunistic, source of information in the upcoming conflict against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

The subsequent film, Avengers: Secret Wars, offers an even more fitting playground. The comic book storyline of the same name involves Battleworld, a patchwork planet constructed from the remnants of dead universes. A being of The Collector’s stature and obsession would thrive in such an environment, perhaps ruling his own domain comprised of his prized collection or holding onto powerful artifacts from destroyed realities.

Marvel Studios’ head, Kevin Feige, confirmed that more Avengers: Doomsday cast members will be revealed. Summed with Del Toro’s newly hopeful comments, that may be the strongest sign yet that Taneleer Tivan will be part of those future plans.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

How would you like to see The Collector make his return to the MCU? Let us know in the comments!