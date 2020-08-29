Bill & Ted 3: Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, and Writer Ed Solomon Share Fun Facts During Watch Party
Bill & Ted Face the Music was finally released yesterday! Currently, the movie has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave it a 5 out of 5, calling the film a "triumphant time." Last night, Alex Winter (Bill) was joined by writer Ed Solomon for a most excellent watch party. While Keanu Reeves (Ted) doesn't have social media, some fan questions were sent to the star earlier in the day, and his answers were shared by Winter on his account. From fun behind-the-scenes facts to memories from the original films, there's a TON of great content from the watch party on social media.
The number of tweets from Winter and Solomon were vast, so we compiled some of our favorite answers, which you can check out below...
thanks go to the folks at @MGM_Studios and @OrionPictures - because they pissed off a lot of big theater chains and took a big risk, but they did it for the right reasons: people should be able to be safe, and to make their choice how they wanna see it. #BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/wVtJLChB7O— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 29, 2020
Excellent Ideas
Alex and Keanu's idea #BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/TMHi4tvvTA— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 29, 2020
Director Dean
He’s the best (saved our ass). https://t.co/lCLDOSUFxh— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
"Be Excellent to Each Other"
From Keanu: Dan - Be Excellent To Each Other - is and has been one of my favorite lines of text, sentiments, of the films and any other work of art I have been a part of in my career. It may be one of the best lines ever - one of the best things ever.#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/mwhwBjWO4c— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Carlin Tribute
YES - Kelly was named after my dear dear friend @kelly_carlin - whom George talked about constantly. And who we were so lucky to know and love. We chose a simple shot that wouldn't look weird - and would represent him simply and with dignity https://t.co/uzpNtX5NMA— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 29, 2020
Iconic Duo
From Keanu:— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
hello Katie - I didn't have any rituals - but Alex and I did meet almost every weekend to go over the next week's filming - talk about the upcoming scenes, dialogue #BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/jx7FsuOFz7
Getting to Know Each Other
We had several dinners with Brigitte and their friends that we cooked in our kitchens, and Brig and Sam spent a lot of time with Alex and Keanu before shooting. They made their own choices - with the guidance of Dean Parisot (the director) https://t.co/MP65uJtYnJ— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 29, 2020
Favorite Moments
From Keanu:— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Gosh, Alex and I had moments pretty much in every scene that made us cackle with joy - but playing the 'English Rocker' version of B+T and after they are discovered was especially fun,#billandted3watchparty https://t.co/KXJFBBOlFR
Advice
Bill and Ted would definitely tell Keanu and Alex to lighten up!#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/e8Yk1QL6c4— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Keanu's Dream
From Keanu:
hello Edward - from a thespian point of view - I'd like to meet Shakespeare - #BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/NBALmIvC2a— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Hilarious
I swear to god i didn't know they were different! I probably shoulda gone and watched the first films again before we wrote! https://t.co/83pkwKimZ0— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 29, 2020
Carlin's Support
George’s first day on set. He came to visit while Keanu and I were shooting a scene. I saw him watching us with that deadpan and was certain he regretted his decision to be in the movie. Then he erupted in effusive support for the film and the characters.#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/7BKCvO2Lnu— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Emotional Moments
Yes it was very moving to play both sides of those scenes. And the makeups by the genius Kevin Yagher helped get into the mood of the character. Kevin did Granny Preston for me in BT2 as well.#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/XKpiSXSjKy— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Gotta Love Carrigan
That line was an ad-lib by @Anth_Carrigan !! #BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/M5NEWC9TEr— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 29, 2020
Classic Keanu
That was a Keanu easter egg on the fly, right as we rolled on that take.#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/Pc6IKgN0xl— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Meaningful
It was very meaningful to reuinte with Keanu, writers Chris Matheson & @ed_solomon, producer Scott Kroopf & many others. We had a lot of gratitude, both to be able to do it & for where we are in our lives. A lot of life has been lived since the first two.— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/hPdUVVnryL
Face the Music
Hah no it wasn’t, it was put together by our maestro music supervisor @Jonathan_Leahy. Keanu and I are pretty proficient on bass guitar. We both pretty much suck on regular guitar. As for the future, K and I love to work together, it was fun. Don’t know...#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/DgPzHSZaUb— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
Bill & Ted Forever
Their optimism, heart, friensdhip, hope and utter cluelessness.#BillAndTed3WatchParty https://t.co/XEVBllk9Oe— Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 29, 2020
