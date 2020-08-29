Bill & Ted 3: Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, and Writer Ed Solomon Share Fun Facts During Watch Party

By Jamie Jirak

Bill & Ted Face the Music was finally released yesterday! Currently, the movie has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave it a 5 out of 5, calling the film a "triumphant time." Last night, Alex Winter (Bill) was joined by writer Ed Solomon for a most excellent watch party. While Keanu Reeves (Ted) doesn't have social media, some fan questions were sent to the star earlier in the day, and his answers were shared by Winter on his account. From fun behind-the-scenes facts to memories from the original films, there's a TON of great content from the watch party on social media.

The number of tweets from Winter and Solomon were vast, so we compiled some of our favorite answers, which you can check out below...

VOD

prevnext

Excellent Ideas

prevnext

Director Dean

prevnext

"Be Excellent to Each Other"

prevnext

Carlin Tribute

prevnext

Iconic Duo

prevnext

Getting to Know Each Other

prevnext

Favorite Moments

prevnext

Advice

prevnext

Keanu's Dream

prevnext

Hilarious

prevnext

Carlin's Support

prevnext

Emotional Moments

prevnext

Gotta Love Carrigan

prevnext

Classic Keanu

prevnext

Meaningful

prevnext

Face the Music

prevnext

Bill & Ted Forever

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of