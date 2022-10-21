The Rock Finally Addresses When We Might See Black Adam vs Shazam

Dwayne Johnson finally explained when we might see Black Adam fight Shazam. The Rock has been very busy promoting his DC Comics movie. A lot of the fervor around its release has circled around a possible Superman brawl. But, a recent interview shared on Twitter by @AjepArts shows off the star's thought process to sharing the screen with Shazam. Zachary Levi's character would seem to be a more logical first adversary for Johnson's antihero. But, Superman comes first and some of the social media response has done nothing to disprove that notion. However, earlier plans for Black Adam had the lightning-based superheroes fighting before having solo outings. It feels like The Rock stepped in and said that building the individual characters first should come before any crossover action. Both projects look the better for it.

"I said, we can't do it like this. We have to respect Shazam and his origin story," The Rock began. "That has to be its own movie. Respect Black Adam, it has to be its own movie. Build up and then we can do this…The crossovers, they're going to happen."

Rock confirmed the crossover between SHAZAM and BLACK ADAM is going to happen.



I’m screaming so much as a fan. I’m crying of happiness rn. pic.twitter.com/zq8jErQir9 — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) October 14, 2022

When Will We See Superman vs Black Adam?

Johnson's been answering questions about Henry Cavill's Superman since before there was a trailer for Black Adam. But, that chatter has only increased because of whispers on social media. Now, on the red carpet for the movie, he's basically gesturing towards a showdown with The Man of Steel. However, earlier in the process, he assured fans that he was working as hard as possible to get their ducks in a row for an eventual crossover.

"I've been pushing hard for this thing," Johnson explained. "And it's a little easier for studios, and I get it and I understand the economics of it... 'Well, this thing makes money. Batman, Superman, Batman versus Superman, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Aquaman 2...I feel really confident in the new leadership that's in here now at Warner Brothers and actively looking now for... We're going to land on some leadership on the DC side, too. So, this idea that I've been saying for about a year now, about, 'Hey, this is a new era in the DC universe.' It's a new era there. It's a new era in Black Adam. You saw the end of Black Adam. That's a new era too as well, that we're bringing in. So, I feel good."

