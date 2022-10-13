The Justice Society would smash the Justice League in a fight, asserts Black Adam's Noah Centineo. The To All the Boys star joins the DC Extended Universe as Al Rothstein, a.k.a. Atom Smasher, who has the power to transform his molecular structure and grow in size to towering heights. A new recruit to the Justice Society — a super-group consisting of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Centineo's Atom Smasher is one of the superheroes challenging the unique brand of justice dished out by Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson).

"It's above my pay grade. Ask Hiram [Garcia, producer]. Ask Dwayne, it's up to Dwayne, really," Centineo told Variety when asked about which DC superhero he'd recruit to the JSA. "I'd really like to take on the Justice League, though. I think we can take them."

Should the two Justice teams ever meet, who might prove a worthy opponent to the super-strong, super-sized Atom Smasher? "No one," Centineo said. "Are you kidding me? Atom Smasher versus everyone."

When ComicBook asked Johnson if Black Adam might cross paths with the Justice League — a team uniting world's finest superheroes Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) — Johnson teased, "We're just gonna have to wait and see."

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Starring Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam/Black Adam, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, DC's Black Adam opens in theaters October 21st.