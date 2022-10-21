Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leaks Online Ahead of Release

Black Adam may not hit theaters for another week, but one of the film's big reveals is already all over social media. Following the US premiere of the new DC movie on Wednesday night, video of Black Adam's post-credits scene made its way onto various social media sites, including Twitter. We won't spoil the content of the scene here, as many reading this have hopefully avoided seeing it, but it does include a surprise that the creative team probably hoped to keep under wraps until the wide release on October 21st.

Since the scene arrived online, Twitter has been trying to take it down, along with any copies that have been shared around. A representative from Twitter confirmed to Variety that the site is "removing the content in line with our rules."

Who Stars in Black Adam?

Johnson stars in Black Adam as the titular anti-hero, a character that he's been trying to bring to the big screen for quite some time. He's joined in the cast by Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui also appear.

Is Henry Cavill's Superman in Black Adam?

Warner Bros. and DC have not said anything official about the return of Henry Cavill's Superman, but Johnson has been very vocal about wanting to work alongside the Man of Steel star within the DCEU. At the Black Adam premiere, Johnson talked with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about a potential future with those two characters.

"I don't know. I don't know," Johnson responded when asked if Black Adam and Superman could have a showdown on the big screen. "I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go. And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

"We can't go right there right away." Johnson added. "Now we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. And when I say 'we're listening to the audience,' they know we mean it. And when we say, 'we're building up the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, 'welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."