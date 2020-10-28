Black Panther's Letitia Wright Says "It's Only a Matter of Time" Before All-Female Avengers Movie Happens

✖

As teased in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame, an A-Force movie will likely be added to the Marvel Studios slate before long. With the introduction of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe grew $1.12 billion richer as the masses turned out in droves for the feature. In fact, Black Panther star Letitia Wright says it's but a matter of time before an all-female Avengers team hits theaters.

“I don’t think we have to fight for it,” Wright recently told Yahoo!. “Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

The actor then added what it meant for her to be able to appear in Black Panther, another Marvel first. The first feature from Marvel Studios to feature a Black title character was another massive box office hit, earning $1.34 billion globally.

“It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for Black women but also just for women around the world and young people, too," she said. "To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world.”

Last year, Larson herself revealed she and her castmates have approached Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to lobby for an A-Force-style feature. Though the movie has yet to be announced, Larson said at the time she and her coworkers were passionate about the idea.

"I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,'” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen."

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both now streaming on Disney+.

What other characters would you like to see join a new team-up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!