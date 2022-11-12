Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Box Office Estimates Rise After 10th Highest Opening Day Ever

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Opening Weekend

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

2. Black Adam (Photo: DC) Week Four

Weekend: $10 million

$10 million Total: $152.5 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

3. Ticket to Paradise Week Four

Weekend: $6.3 million

$6.3 million Total: $56.7 million

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.

4. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Week Six

Weekend: $3 million

$3 million Total: $40.6 million

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

5. Smile (Photo: Paramount) Week Seven

Weekend: $2.29 million

$2.29 million Total: $102.7 million

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

6. Prey for the Devil (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Three

Weekend: $1.9 million

$1.9 million Total: $16.8 million

The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who's possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Daniel Stamm directed Prey for the Devil from a screenplay written by Robert Zappia. The movie stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Virginia Madsen, and Ben Cross.

7. One Piece Film: Red (Photo: Toei Animation) Week Two

Weekend: $1.53 million

$1.53 million Total: $12.8 million

Uta is a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Her voice is described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. Gorō Taniguchi directed One Piece Film: Red, based on the One Piece manga series by Eiichiro Oda. The film's English voice cast includes Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll as Monkey D. Luffy, Jim Foronda as Gordon, Brandon Potter as Shanks, Micah Solusod as Koby, Tyson Rineheart as Bartolomeo, Sonny Strait as Usopp, Luci Christian as Nami, Matt Mercer as Law, Eric Vale as Sanji, Brina Palencia as Chopper, Christopher R. Sabat as Roronoa Zoro, Ian Sinclair as Brook, Stephanie Young as Robin, Rachel Robinson as Brulee, Jason Marnocha as Oven, and AmaLee as Uta.

8. The Banshees of Inisherin (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Total: $5.6 million On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm's resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. Martin McDonagh wrote and directed Banshees of Inisherin. It stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

9. Till (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Week Five

Weekend: $685,000

$685,000 Total: $8.1 million The true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Chinonye Chukwu directed Till from a screenplay she co-wrote with Michael Reilly, and Keith Beauchamp. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg.