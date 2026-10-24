Cailee Spaeny In-Talks for Another MCU X-Men Part After Losing Rogue Role, Claims Report

As more confirmed cast members have been announced, fans have had strong feelings about Cailee Spaeny joining the MCU’s X-Men since she was announced as a contender for Rogue, one of the most iconic members of the original class. But that role has since gone to Inde Navarrette (Obsession), leaving some fans dismayed and others scrambling to figure out what that could mean for Spaeny. But it seems that mystery is over: according to an industry insider, she’s officially in talks to portray Kitty Pryde—another character fans had hoped to see her play.

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Obviously, since the report comes from an industry scooper, it’s not set in stone. But it tracks with other rumors that Spaeny has been close to the production for some time now. It also touches on hopes fans have had since it was made public that Marvel and the actor were in talks about the franchise—that Kitty Pryde, a mutant who can shift through solid surfaces, disrupting machinery and tech, would appear in a future project (though a smaller subset of fans are still hoping for Spaeny to appear as Jubilee).

Does This Mean Marvel Plans to Introduce More Than Just the First Class in the Beginning?

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While we’re expecting to see a few familiar faces, as well as some new ones, pop up in Avengers: Doomsday, such as Cyclops, Charles Xavier, and Magneto, along with a glimpse of Adam Driver as Nathanial Millbury/Mr. Sinister, it’s anyone’s guess as to who we’ll see in future X-Men projects, and which projects those might be. Though, with Adam Driver officially being billed as Nathanial Millbury, it’s a safe bet that audiences will see the plotline involving Cyclops and a lot of human/mutant experimentation. What little has been confirmed as far as characters and casting go is that Sadie Sink will be back as Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and that casting for both Iceman and Beast is underway

Since the X-Men film won’t hit theaters until 2028, Spaeny still has plenty of time to finish those talks for a role—whatever it may be. What might change things would be if she were to have a cameo in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars in the same way that it’s been revealed that Navarrette’s Rogue will. At this point, it really is anyone’s guess what Spaeny’s role will actually be, but it seems like both fans and Marvel Studios are intent on seeing her join the X-Men universe in some way or another.

Personally, I’m betting Kitty Pryde wins out over the other potentials (Polaris, anyone?). Do you think that Spaeny should land one character over another? Let us know in the comments which character you’d rather see her play.