Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Gets MCU Version of New Mystic Costume In Awesome Fan Art

The anticipation for Captain Marvel 2 continues to build, as it will bring together several beloved characters from the comics into one film and bring Carol's story into the present day (as opposed to the '90s focus from the first film). Not only will we get Brie Larson returning to the role of Carol Danvers but we'll also get the reunion with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the meeting between Cap and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), but what if we threw a little magic into the mix? That's the premise of this slick new art from @Nerdfusao, who gave Larson a look themed after the new mystic costume she is getting in the comics (via Captain Marvel NEWS).

Now, this version doesn't change up the core parts of her original MCU suit, but does reign in some of the red to fit the new look (which is mostly black with red accents) and gives her a cloak to complete the mystical ensemble. She's even wielding some very Doctor Strange-esque spells in front of the Sanctum, and you can check out the artwork below.

Coool! It’s @brielarson as Magic Captain Marvel fan art by @nerdfusao!!! Based on upcoming Captain Marvel comic book arc by @79SemiFinalist! (Covers by @MChecC) pic.twitter.com/XaAAEZKnAo — 💫 Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) March 31, 2021

This look is based on the upcoming costume Carol gets in Captain Marvel #28, which occurs after the unexpected hookup with Doctor Strange in #27. Carol and Stephen discover they have some interesting chemistry, and it seems they are going to be romantically linked for a bit, but Carol is also looking to addresses her weaknesses, and one of them is magic.

Who better to help with magic than the Sorcerer Supreme, right? Well as part of the new arc she will get an awesome new costume, and not going to lie, would love to see that explored in the MCU down the line as well, especially after seeing what the suit could look like.

Captain Marvel #28 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Jacopo Camagni, and you can check out the official description below.

"TOIL & TROUBLE! Carol Danvers is a born soldier. Give her a field of battle and an enemy to punch, and she’s unstoppable. But the Captain’s Achilles’ heel is about to break. The mystic arts are Carol’s one true weakness, and – haunted by her failure to stop the villain Ove – she’s on a mission to correct that weakness...at any cost. A brand-new arc kicks off with artist Jacopo Camagni’s supernatural talents!"

Captain Marvel #28 hits comic stores on April 21st.

What do you think of the new suit? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!